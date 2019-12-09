Apply Now: Latest job & scholarship notifications

By | Published: 12:51 am 5:46 pm

Job Opportunities

Union Public Service Commission

Posts: 48

Assistant Registrar of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications, Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry: 11

Senior Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications, Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry: 10

Assistant Director (Banking), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Ministry of Corporate Affairs: 3

Assistant Director (Capital Market), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Ministry of Corporate Affairs: 1

Principal Design Officer (Construction), Integrated Headquarters, Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence (Navy): 4

Senior Design Officer Grade -I (Construction), Integrated Headquarters, Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence (Navy): 4

Senior Technical Officer (Design), Integrated Headquarters, Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence (Navy): 2

Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Electrical), Integrated Headquarters, Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence (Navy): 6

Director (Safety), Directorate General Factory Advice Service and Labour Institute (DGFASLI), Ministry of Labour and Employment: 7

Eligibility: Assistant Registrar: Degree in Law OR Master Degree in Law. Experience – For LLB Degree Holders – 05 years practice, For LLM Degree Holders – Three years’ experience in teaching law or in conducting research in law.

Senior Examiner: Degree in Law plus 3 years of experience Assistant Director (Banking): Chartered Accountant or Cost and Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Chartered Financial Analyst or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) or Master’s of Business Administration (Finance) or Master’s of Business Economics or Master’s of Commerce. Minimum 01 year experience.

Assistant Director (Capital Market): Chartered Accountant or Cost and Management Accountant or Chartered Financial Analyst or Masters of Business Administration (Finance) or post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) or Company Secretary. Minimum 2 years of experience.

Principal Design Officer (Construction): Degree in Naval Architecture. Minimum 10 years practical experience.

Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Construction): Degree in Naval Architecture. Minimum 5 years of practical experience.

Senior Technical Officer (Design): Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Metallurgical/ Aeronautical/ Chemical Engineering/ Degree in Computer Science from recognized University OR Master’s Degree in Applied Physics / Electronics/ Chemistry or equivalent. Minimum 4 years of experience.

Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Electrical): Degree in Electrical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering. Minimum 5 years practical of experience. Director (Safety): Degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Chemical or Marine Engineering. Minimum 10 years of experience.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php.

The last date to apply is Dec 12.

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

Posts: Sports Quota – 10

Eligibility: Grade Pay Rs 2,800: 12th (10+2) passed or its equivalent examination with not less than 50 per cent of marks in aggregate. (In case of selection to Clerical category candidate should possess typing skill with 30 wpm in English or 25 wpm in Hindi).

Grade Pay Rs 2,400: 12th (10+2) passed or its equivalent examination with not less than 50 per cent of marks in aggregate. (In case of selection to clerical category candidate should possess typing skill with 30 wpm in English or 25 wpm in Hindi).

Grade Pay Rs 1,900 & Rs 2,000: 12th (10+2) passed or its equivalent examination with not less than 50% of marks in aggregate. (In case of selection to clerical category candidate should possess typing skill with 30 wpm in English or 25 wpm in Hindi).

Sports qualification: Grade Pay Rs.2,800 & Rs.2,400: Represented the country in Olympic Games category OR At least 3rd position in any of the Category-B championships/ events. Grade Pay Rs.1,900 & 2,000: Represented the country in any of the Category-B championships/ events OR At least 3rd position in any of the Category-C championships/ events OR at least 3rd position in senior/ youth/junior national championships OR at least 3rd position in National Games organized under aegis of Indian Olympic Association OR at least 3rd position in All India Inter University Championship organized under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities OR 1st position in Federation Cup Championships (Senior Category).

Selection Process: Selection will be based upon performance in sports trial and interview/ certificate verification to be conducted and finalized by a nominated selection committee. The venue and date for trials and interview/ certificate verification will be intimated to the eligible candidates.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates should send their applications in the prescribed format on A-4 size white paper. The duly filled application along with a set of legible xerox copies (self-attested) of all certificates, in proof of sports achievements, educational qualification, age, SC/ST/OBC etc. addressed to Principal Chief Personnel Officer, GM’s Building/CLW, P.O.- Chittaranjan, Distt.- Burdwan, Pin- 713331 (West Bengal). Candidates can also drop their applications directly in drop box placed at Dy. G.M.’s Office/ CLW, in the office premises. Eligible interested candidate should write on the top of the envelope containing the application as follows: ‘Application against Sports Quota (Open Advertisement) Recruitment for the year 2019-20’.

The last date for receipt of applications is December 16.

Scholarships

ODI Fellowship Scheme 2020

Description: ODI Fellowship is a meritbased award bestowed upon those students who have shown exceptional academic record and holds a master’s or PhD holders in economics, statistics or a related field and who have a strong academic background in either economics or statistics is a prerequisite. The selected scholars will get financial awards.

Eligibility: The applicants who have a PhD or Masters degree in economics, statistics or a related field by the time they take up a Fellowship, can apply for this award.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will get GBP 21,000 in the first year of study and GBP 23,000 in the second year plus accommodation allowance.

Last Date to Apply: 11-12-2019

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/ODI1 MPIL

Journalist in Residence Fellowship

Description: The Max Planck Institute for Comparative Public Law and International Law is offering this award to the working journalists and providing them with the opportunity to spend six weeks to three months in an international academic community. The selected students will also receive a monthly stipend.

Eligibility: The applicant must be a working journalist from around the world who want to gain deeper insights into fundamental questions and current problems of international law, European Union law and public law.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will get a financial award of EUR 3,000 per month.

Last Date to Apply: 08-12-2019

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/MPL1 SOF

Scholarship for excellence

Description: Science Olympiad Foundation and the British Council bring this financial award for the students studying in classes 1 o 10 and have excellent performance in English in their previous exam. The selected students will financial benefits,

Eligibility: Students who are enrolled in class 1 to 10 in one of the 120 schools selected by SSE, and have scored 85% or more aggregate marks in previous year’s examination with 90% or more marks in English, can apply for this award.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will get a financial award of INR 5,000 and a merit certificate.

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2019

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/SOF1

Orange Tulip Scholarship 2020-21

Description: Nuffic’s Netherlands Education Support Office, India has announced this scholarship for students who are admitted to one of the universities in the Netherlands or currently undergoing admission process. The selected students will up to 100% tuition fee cover.

Eligibility: Indian students who are not studying or working in the Netherlands and have secured admission in one of the universities in the Netherlands or currently undergoing admission process can apply for this award.

Prizes & Rewards: Candidates can get up to 100% tuition fee waiver. However, the exact award details will vary depending on the university the student is getting enrolled.

Last Date to Apply: 15-01-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/OTS7

