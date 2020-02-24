Apply Now: Latest job & scholarship notifications

By | Published: 12:46 am 3:54 pm

Name of the posts: Scientist ‘B’ (Geo-Physics), Central Water & Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti: 2

Scientist ‘B’ (Physics), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti: 2

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry), Central Soil and Materials Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti: 1

Assistant Geophysicist, Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines: 17

Senior DMO (Cardiology), Railway Board, Ministry of Railways: 3

Senior DMO (Cardio-thoracic Surgery), Railway Board, Ministry of Railways: 4

Senior DMO (Cancer Surgery), Railway Board, Ministry of Railways: 3

System Analyst, UPSC: 5

Specialist Grade III (Microbiology/ Bacteriology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi: 3

Specialist Grade III (Nephrology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi: 1

Specialist Grade III (Urology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi: 2

Lecturer in English, Government Polytechnic, Daman, Department of Technical Education, U.T. Administration of Daman & Diu: 1

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon, Department of Animal Husbandry, Union Territory of Lakshdweep: 9

Eligibility: Scientist ‘B’ (Geo-Physics): Degree in Geophysics. At least 3 years of research experience.

Scientist ‘B’ (Physics): Master’s Degree in Physics. At least 3 years of research experience.

Scientist ‘B’ (Chemistry): Master’s Degree in Chemistry. Possessing 3 years of experience in the field of Chemistry.

Assistant Geophysicist: Master’s Degree in Physics or Geophysics or Geology or Mathematics.

Senior DMO: A recognised medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Double Post-Graduation i.e. basic essential MD/MS along with MCh or DM in concerned speciality. Two years’ working experience after obtaining the first post graduate degree of MS or MD.

System Analyst: Master’s Degree in Computer Applications or M.Sc. Computer Science or MSc. Information Technology or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology. Three years post qualification experience.

Specialist Grade III: A recognised MBBS qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. (ii) Post-Graduate Degree in the concerned super specialty mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI or equivalent. (iii) Three years’ experience in the concerned Specialty after obtaining the first Post Graduate Degree.

Lecturer in English: Bachelor’s Degree and Master’s Degree in English Subject with first class or equivalent either at Bachelor’s Level Degree or Master’s Level Degree.

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon: Bachelor’s Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry. Registered with Veterinary Council of India or State Veterinary Council or Union Territory Veterinary Council.

Selection Process: Recruitment test followed by interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php. The last date to apply is February 27.

URSC

Posts: Technician B, Draughtsman B, Technical Assistants – 182

Eligibility:

Technician-B: SSLC/ SSC/ Matriculation pass + ITI/ NTC/ NAC in concerned trade from NCVT.

Draughtsman-B: SSLC/ SSC/ Matriculation + ITI/ NTC/ NAC in Draughtsman Mechanical trade from NCVT

Technical Assistant: First Class Diploma in relevant engineering discipline.

Library Assistant: Graduate + First Class Master’s degree in Library Science / Library & Information Science or Equivalent.

Scientific Assistant: First Class Graduate in BSc. in Chemistry / Physics / Animation & Multimedia / Electronics.

Hindi Typist: Graduation in /Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Management/ Computer Applications with First Class. Hindi typing on computer with 25 words per minute speed. Knowledge in the use of computers. Knowledge in English typewriting.

Catering Attendant A: SSLC/SSC Pass or its equivalent.

Cook: SSLC/SSC Pass or its equivalent. 5 years of experience in a similar capacity as cook in a well Established Hotel/ canteen. Experience Certificates from individuals will not be accepted.

Fireman A: SSLC/ SSC Pass or its equivalent. Should satisfy the prescribed physical fitness standards and endurance test standards.

Light Vehicle Driver A: SSLC/ SSC Pass or its equivalent. 3 years of experience as Light Vehicle Driver. Must possess valid LVD licence.

Heavy Vehicle Driver A: SSLC/SSC Pass or its equivalent. 5 years of experience, out of which minimum 3 years as Heavy Vehicle Driver and the balance period driving experience of light motor vehicle. Must possess valid HVD licence and Public Service Badge, if statutory.

Selection process: Written test/ skill test

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://apps.isac.gov.in/TA-2020/advt.jsp. The last date to apply is March 6.

BSF

Posts: 317

Name of the posts:

Sub Inspector (Master): 5

Sub Inspector (Engine Driver): 9

Sub Inspector (Workshop): 3

Head Constable (Master): 56

Head Constable (Engine Driver): 68

Head Constable (Workshop): 32

Constable (Crew): 160

Eligibility:

SI (Master): 10+2 Pass or its equivalent qualification. Second class Master Certificate.

SI (Engine Driver): 10+2 / Matric with 12th class pass or its equivalent. First Class Engine Driver Certificate is required.

SI (Workshop): Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering OR 03 years Diploma in Mechanical or Maine or Automobile Engineering.

HC (Master): Matriculation Pass. Serang Certificate.

HC (Engine Driver): Matriculation Pass or equivalent qualification. Candidates should possess 2nd Class Engine Driver Certificate.

HC (Workshop): Matriculation Pass with Industrial Training Institute (ITI) or Diploma in respective trade.

Constable (Crew): Matriculation or equivalent qualification with 1 year experience in operation of Boat below 265 HP. Should know swimming in deep water without any assistance.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the website www.bsf.nic.in. Candidates can apply before March 15.

Scholarships

UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School MSc Scholarships 2020

Description: UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School, Dublin is inviting applications from high achieving students for their Graduate Business School MSc 2020 scholarships. The programme is open for MSc applicants and offers a 50% fee reduction.

Eligibility: Students who hold an offer of admission in an MSc programme in the Smurfit School with a GMAT score of 650 or more, can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will get 50% of the tuition fee reduction in the MSc programme.

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/UMS1

Orange Tulip Scholarship India 2020-21

Description: Nuffic’s Netherlands Education Support Office, India has announced this scholarship for students who are admitted to one of the universities in the Netherlands or currently undergoing admission process. The selected students will up to 100% tuition fee cover.

Eligibility: Indian students who are not studying or working in the Netherlands and have secured admission in one of the universities in the Netherlands or currently undergoing admission process can apply for this award.

Prizes & Rewards: Candidates can get up to 100% tuition fee waiver. However, the exact award details will vary depending on the university the student is getting enrolled.

Last Date to Apply: 01-03-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/OTS7

Faculty of Engineering Memorial Scholarship 2020

Description: Female students, who have just got enrolled in the first year of an engineering program (except computer engineering) can get benefitted from this scholarship. This scholarship aims to recognize the outstanding newly admitted female students at the Faculty of Engineering and provides a financial award of CAD 2,000 to deserving candidates.

Eligibility: Female students who have registered full time, and for the first time, in an undergraduate program at the Faculty of Engineering, University of Ottawa are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will get financial award of CAD 2,000.

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/FMM1

Category: Merit based

Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students 2020

Description: Rolls-Royce India Private Limited invites scholarship applications from girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of engineering degree programmes. The scholarship programme is meant to support girl students in completing their engineering programmes.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of Engineering degree course. They must be pursuing Engineering in fields like Aerospace, Computers, Electronics, Marine, etc. from an AICTE recognised institution in India. Marks scored in Class 10 and 12 board examinations should be more than 60%..

Prizes & Rewards: The selected women students will receive INR 35,000 (Per Student)

Last date to apply: March 31, 2020

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Source URL: www.b4s.in/TT/UNS1

