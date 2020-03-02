Apply Now: Latest job & scholarship notifications

By | Published: 12:52 am 6:36 pm

Northern Coalfields Limited

Posts: Accountant, Overseer, Amin, Junior Chemist – 93

Eligibility: Accountant/ Cost Accountant Tech Grade-A: Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized board of examination. Intermediate examination of ICWA or CA.

Overseer Grade-C: Should have passed the matriculation or equivalent examination. Should possess a recognized Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Amin Grade D: Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized Board of examination. Surveyorship Certificate from I.T.I/ equivalent recognized certificate in Surveyorship. 2 years of experience as Amin under State Govt. or any local authority.

Junior Chemist T & S Grade-D: Matriculate or equivalent examination passed from any recognized board of examination. Graduate in Science with Chemistry.

Selection process: Candidates will be selected based on written test.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://www.nclcil.in/. The last date to apply is March 30.

Union Public Service Commission

Posts: 41

Name of the posts: Junior Scientific Officer, National Centre of Organic Farming, Ghaziabad, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 2

Regional Home Economist, Directorate of Extension, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 1

Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering), Central Soil and Materials Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti: 7

Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune,Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti: 24

Scientist ‘B’ (Electrical Engineering), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti: 2

Scientist ‘B’ (Environmental Engineering), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune,Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation,Ministry of Jal Shakti: 2

Scientist ‘B’ (Mechanical Engineering), Central Water and Power Research Station, Khadakwasla, Pune,Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation,Ministry of Jal Shakti: 2

Scientist ‘B’ (Geo Physics), Central Soil and Material Research Station, New Delhi, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti: 1

Eligibility: Junior Scientific Officer: M.Sc. in Microbiology or Botany with specialization in Plant Pathology or Microbiology or Mycology (OR) M.Sc. in Agriculture with specialization in Soil Science or Agriculture Chemistry or Agronomy or Microbiology or Plant Pathology or Horticulture or Agricultural Extension.

Regional Home Economist –> Master’s Degree in Agriculture or Agricultural Extension or Sociology or Home Science Extension (OR) Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) with MBA. Minimum 3 years of experience is required.

Scientist –> Bachelor’s Degree in Civil / Electrical / Mechanical / Environmental Engineering. Minimum 3 years of experience in relevant field is required.

Selection Process: Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview OR recruitment test followed by interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php. The last date to apply is March 12.

National Institute of Hydrology

Posts: Scientist B,C,D,F – 8

Scientist F: Post Graduate degree in engineering in Water Resources/ Hydrology/ Hydraulics/ Soil & Water Conservation/Environmental Engineering AND having B.E./ B.Tech. degree or equivalent in Civil/Agricultural Engineering OR Ph.D. in Water Resources/ Hydrology/ Physics/ Earth Sciences/ Geohydrology/ Hydrogeology/ Meteorology/Environmental Sciences.

Experience of 15 years in Research & Development organizations and/or academic and/ or industrial institutions, out of which at least 3 years should be at Scientist E or equivalent Level-13 (Rs. 118500-214100) or 7 years at Scientist D or equivalent Level-12 (Rs. 78800-209200).

Scientist D: At least 60 per cent marks or equivalent in Master’s Degree (with Under Graduate degree in Engineering with at least 60 per cent marks or equivalent) in Water Resources / Hydrology/ Irrigation/ Soil & Water Conservation/ Environmental Engineering OR Doctorate degree (with PG degree in Science with at least 60 per cent marks or equivalent in Chemistry/ Earth Sciences/ Environmental Sciences/Meteorology/Nuclear Hydrology.

Experience of 6 years in Research & Development organizations and/or academic and/ or industrial institutions, out of which at least 2 years should be at Scientist C or equivalent Level-11 (Rs. 67700-208700) of pay matrix or 5 years at Scientist B or equivalent Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500) of pay matrix.

Scientist C: At least 60 per cent marks or equivalent in Master’s Degree (with Under Graduate degree in Engineering with at least 60% marks or equivalent) in Water Resources / Hydrology/ Irrigation/ Soil & Water Conservation/ Environmental Engineering/ Instrumentation Engineering OR Doctorate degree (with PG degree in Engg./Science with at least 60 per cent marks or equivalent) in Water Resources/ Physics/ Chemistry/ Hydrology/ Earth Sciences/ Environmental Sciences/ Meteorology/ Instrumentation.

Experience of 3 years in Research & Development organizations and/or academic and/ or industrial institutions, out of which at least 2 years should be at Scientist B in Level-10 (Rs. 56100-177500) in the pay matrix or equivalent.

Scientist B: At least 60 per cent marks or equivalent in Master’s Degree (with Under Graduate degree in Engineering with at least 60 per cent marks or equivalent) in Water Resources Engineering/ Hydrology/ Irrigation/ Soil & Water Conservation/ Environmental Engineering/Instrumentation Engineering OR Doctorate degree (with PG degree in Engg./Science with at least 60 per cent marks or equivalent) in Water Resources/ Hydrology / Physics/ Chemistry/Earth Sciences/Environmental Sciences/ Meteorology/ Instrumentation.

How to apply: Eligible candidates are first required to go to the NIH’s website www.nihroorkee.gov.in and click on the link ‘Career and Opportunities’ and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE”. The last date to apply is March 17.

