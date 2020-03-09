Apply Now: Latest job & scholarship notifications

By | Published: 12:46 am 4:31 pm

Northern Coal Fields

Posts: 95

Name of the posts:

Mining Sirdar T&S Grade C – 88

Surveyor T&S Grade B (Mining): 7

Mining Sirdar T&S Grade C

Eligibility: Mining Sirdar T&S Grade C: Matriculation or equivalent examination passed. Valid Mining Sirdar certificate of competency issued by DGMS under Coal mines regulation 2017 or any other certificate in Mining which entitle to work as Mining Sirdar as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017. Valid Gas Testing Certificate and First Aid Certificate (OR) Matriculate or equivalent Examination from any recognized Board of Examination. Diploma in Mining Engineering of 3 years duration from any recognized Institute. Valid Overman’s certificate of competency issued by DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation 2017 or any other certificate in Mining which entitle the applicant to work as Mining Sirdar as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017. Valid Gas Testing Certificate and First Aid Certificate.

Surveyor T&S Grade B (Mining): Matriculate or equivalent examination from any recognized Board of examination. Surveyors’ Certificate of Competency (SCC) granted under CMR’2017 (OR) Diploma in Mining/ Mine Surveying Engineering of 3 years duration from any recognized Institute. Surveyors’ Certificate of Competency (SCC) granted under CMR’2017.

Selection Process: Written test and scrutiny/ verification.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://210.212.20.45:50004/Rectt/OurPeople/OnlineApplications/nclRect.php. The last date to apply is March 24.

Reserve Bank of India

Posts: Medical Consultants – 14

Eligibility: Applicant should possess MBBS degree of any University recognized by the Medical Council of India in the Allopathic system of medicine. Applicant having Master’s Degree in General Medicine may also apply. Applicant should have a minimum of 02 years post qualification experience practicing Allopathic system of medicine in any hospital or clinic as Medical Practitioner. Applicant should have his/her dispensary

or place of residence within a radius of 40 km from the Bank’s dispensaries.

Selection Process: Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can download the application form through

the link https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/ content/pdfs/EMCBSAN140220_1.pdf.

Candidates need to apply in prescribed format only. Application in a sealed cover should reach to the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, Recruitment Section,

Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Regional Office, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Fort, Mumbai – 400001 on or before March 13.

National Financial Reporting Authority

Posts: 18

Name of the posts:

Manager: 10

Asst. Mgr: 8 post

Eligibility: Manager: Candidates should possess Chartered Accountant or Master of Business Administration with specialization in Finance or Accounting or Chartered Financial Analysis or Law or Post Graduation in Commerce, Economics, Finance or any other discipline, from a recognized university or institution. Minimum six years of post-qualification experience in the fields of Law, Investigation, Information Technology, Finance, Economics, Accountancy, Auditing and Administration.

Assistant Manager: Candidates should

possess Chartered Accountant or Master of Business Administration with specialization in Finance or Accounting or Chartered

Financial Analysis or Law or Graduation in Commerce, Economics, Finance, Bachelor

of Technology in Computer Science or

Engineering or Master in Computer

Application or any other discipline, from a recognized University or Institution.

Minimum of two years of post-qualification experience in accounting or auditing or

law or bank is required.

Selection process: Candidates will be

selected based on written test and

interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://nfra.gov.in/. The last date to apply is March 29.

Life Insurance Corporation

Posts: Asst Engineer, Asst Architect & Asst Administrative Officer – 218

Eligibility: AE (Civil): B.Tech/B.E. (Civil) from an AICTE recognized Indian University/ Institution. Candidate should have a minimum three years working experience in planning and execution of multi storied building projects with all required infrastructure.

AE (Electrical) : B.Tech/B.E. (Electrical) from an AICTE recognized Indian University/ Institution. Candidate should have a minimum three years working experience in planning and execution of multi storied building projects with all required infrastructure.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://licindia.in/. The last date to apply is March 15.

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited

Posts: Engineer through GATE 2019 – 90

Eligibility: Chemical Engineering: Full time BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engineering) Degree in Chemical Engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

Mechanical Engineering: Full time BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engineering) Degree in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks

Electrical Engineering: Full time BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engineering) Degree in Electrical Engineering/ Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks.

Engineering: Full time BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engineering) Degree in Instrumentation Engg., / Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering/ Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Electrical & Instrumentation/ Control & Instrumentation with 60 per cent marks.

Selection process: Candidates will be shortlisted based on Behavioural test, group discussion, personal interaction for assessment of different facets of knowledge.

Scholarships

GIIS Singapore Global Citizen Scholarship

Description: The Global Indian International School (GIIS), Singapore is offering this scholarship for class 10 passed Indian students who have studied English as their first language.

Eligibility: Class 10 passed Indian students, who have scored A grade (CBSE students) or 80% or above, in all subjects(ICSE) in all exams in class 9 and 10, can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will get a scholarship of SGD 90,000 per student which includes tuition fees, boarding, lodging for two-year.

Last Date to Apply: 10-03-2020

Apply online at www.b4s.in/tt/GSG2

LLC Masters Scholarships

Description: The University of Edinburgh, UK launched this scholarship for outstanding students beginning their master’s studies in the 2020-2021 academic year at the university.

Eligibility: Graduate Indian students who have applied for admission to any eligible on-campus Master’s programme of study within the School of Literatures, Languages and Cultures, can apply for this scholarship

Prizes & Rewards: Four selected students will receive the benefit of tuition fees for a maximum of one year at the Home/EU rate.

Last Date to Apply: 01-05-2020

Apply online at www.b4s.in/tt/LMS4

Terry Hennessey Microbiology Fellowship

Description: British Society for Antimicrobial Chemotherapy has launched this scholarship for young investigator working in the field of infectious diseases. This fellowship aims to support the investigators for better research work through financial benefits.

Eligibility: The young investigator from India working in the field of infectious diseases, who are under the age of 35 years can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will get GBP1,500 as travel grant to present a paper/poster at the annual ASM Microbe Meeting in the USA.

Last Date to Apply: 10-04-2020

Apply online at www.b4s.in/tt/THM1

Oxford Brookes University Scholarship

Description: Oxford Brookes University has launched this scholarship for the International Students who are starting their undergraduate or postgraduate courses in September 2020 at the university.

Eligibility: Indian students or who have accepted the offer of admission in UG and PG courses and have paid the course fee by 15th April 2020, can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: An award of up to GBP 2000 in the form of discount in the second tuition fee instalment will be awarded to the selected candidates.

Last Date to Apply: 15-04-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: www.b4s.in/tt/OBI1

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online in the registration format available at website, http://www.hurl.net.in. Last date to apply is March 13.

