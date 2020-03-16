Apply Now: Latest job & scholarship notifications

By | Published: 12:50 am 3:56 pm

Regional Centre for Biotechnology

Posts: Asst Engineer, Technical Officer, Technical Asst, Section Officer – 6

Eligibility: Assistant Engineer: BE/ B Tech Electrical/ Civil/ Mechanical or equivalent qualification with 5 years’ experience in the relevant field, as Engineering Assistant with Pay Level 6 at a government organization, or at a similar position in a reputed organization. Demonstrated experience of handling electrical or civil works of significant magnitude and quality. Experience of designing and work estimate preparation.

Technical officer: Officers from the Central/ State Governments/ Universities/ University level R&D institutions, or PSU: holding analogous post or with at least 5 years’ service in posts with Pay Level 6 or its equivalent, and possessing following educational qualification and experience. BE/B Tech (Electrical / Civil / Instrumentation / Mechanical/ Information Technology or M Pharm, MCA or MSc or equivalent qualification. Experience of maintenance of scientific equipment, or research support to scientists, or system administration and software development.

Technical Assistant: BE/ BTech/ B Pharm/ MSc, with 3 years’ relevant experience in a reputed organization. Experience of maintenance of scientific equipment, or research support to scientists, or system administration and software development, or creation and maintenance of database and websites. Proficiency in use of computers for word processing and data handling.

Section officer: Officers from the Central/ State Governments/ Universities/ R&D institutions, or PSU: holding analogous post, or with at least 5 years’ service in posts with Pay Level 6 or its equivalent, and possessing following educational qualification and experience. A graduate degree in any discipline with sound knowledge of modern management practices and use of computers for word processing and preparation of excel sheets.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can download the applications through the link https://www.rcb.res.in/upload/Advertisement%20No.%2001%20of%202020%20%20for%20Technical%20and%20Adminstrative%20Posts%20at%20RCB.pdf. The filled in applications can be sent to ‘The Registrar, Regional Centre for Biotechnology, NCR, Biotech Science Cluster, 3rd Milestone, Faridabad-Gurugram Expressway, Faridabad, Haryana-121001. The last date for applications is April 14.

CVRDE (DRDO)

Posts: ITI Apprentice Trainees – 116

Eligibility: Candidates should have passed out from the ITI duly recognized by NCVT as per Gazette Notification of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Minimum 2 years duration except for the Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) and Welder Trade. COPA & Welder should possess one year ITI certificate recognized by NCVT. Candidates who have passed in the year 2017/2018/2019 are only eligible to apply. Candidates having ITI certificate from NCVT Board is eligible or apply.

Selection Process: Shortlisted candidates (based on ITI exam marks) will be called for screening test/ interview.

How to apply: Applications are to be submitted online through DRDO Recruitment and Assessment Centre (RAC) website. Eligible candidates are requested to fill up correct details against all the fields along with uploading of scanned copies of all the mandatory documents including community certificate, address, email, and mobile Number to be clearly given to intimate interview date and selection. The closing date for online registration is March 21.

Central Institute of Mining & Fuel Research

Posts: Sr. Scientist – 9

Eligibility: Mining Engineering: M.E./M.Tech in Mining Engineering with 3 years of experience in relevant areas or Ph.D. in Mining Engineering. Experience in the area of mine planning/ working experience of mine planning software/ mine economics.

Chemistry: Ph.D. in Chemistry with 2 years of experience in relevant areas. Experience in handling of R&D projects consisting of the activities like synthesis and development of catalyst using high pressure micro/ bench/ pilot scale reactors / catalytic process development / Material synthesis / Catalysis / Biomaterials & Biomass Conversion / working experience in Clean Chemistry.

Geology: Ph.D. in Geology/ Applied Geology with 2 years of experience in relevant areas. Experience in Coal Geology / Organic Petrology/ Biomarkers / Clean coal Technology/ CO2 sequestration / Value addition to coal/ Reserve estimation of minerals/ Coal resource characterization / Geostatistical applications in coal research/ Geochemistry with specialization in Stable and/ or Radiogenic isotopes/ handling of HR-ICPMS, MCICPMS applications.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the CIMFR website www.cimfr.nic.in. The last date to apply is April 9.

National Financial Reporting Authority

Posts: Manager, Asst Manager – 18

Eligibility: Manager: Chartered Accountant or Master of Business Administration with specialization in Finance or Accounting or Chartered Financial Analysis or Law or Post-Graduation in Commerce, Economics, Finance or any other discipline, from a recognized University or Institution a minimum six years of post-qualification experience in the fields of law, investigation, Information Technology, Finance, Economics, Accountancy, Auditing, Administration.

Selection process: Candidates will be selected based on written test and interview.

How to apply: Applicants are required to go to NFRA website https://nfra.gov.in/ and open the link “Tenders/Advertisements”. Thereafter, click on the option “APPLY ONLINE (ASSISTANT MANAGER / MANAGER)” which will open a new screen. Candidates are required to access their application via NFRA website only. There are 2 Posts – Manager and Assistant Manager. A person eligible and applying for both is required to fill in separate applications for each post. Online examination for the posts of Manager and Assistant manager will be different. The last date to apply is March 29.

Scholarships

Ranker Scholar Aptitude Test 2020

Ranker Scholar Aptitude Test (RSAT) has announced this scholarship for the meritorious Class 12 passed/appearing and degree students and provide them with favourable opportunities for higher education along with several awards.

Eligibility: Indian students who have passed or will be appearing in Class 12 examination in the current academic year, can apply for this award.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will get cash awards, prizes and other gifts.

Last Date to Apply: 20-03-2020

Apply online at www.b4s.in/tt/RSA3

KC Mahindra Scholarships

KC Mahindra Education Trust has opened this scholarship for Indian graduate students who want to pursue post-graduate studies abroad. The objective of this scholarship is to support deserving and needy students and help them continue their higher education.

Eligibility: Indian students who have secured admission or have applied for admission in reputable foreign universities for courses commencing from August 2020 and have a first-class degree or an equivalent diploma of a similar standard from a recognized university, can apply.

Prizes & Rewards: An interest-free loan of up to INR 8 Lakh will be awarded to the top three K. C. Mahindra Fellows. The rest of the successful applicants will get an interest-free loan up to INR 4 Lakh.

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2020

Apply online at www.b4s.in/tt/KCM1

Fulbright Teaching Excellence Program

United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) and the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, U.S. Department of State have come together to offer this 6-week non-degree, non-credit academic program that will take place at a US university for full-time senior secondary school teachers in India.

Eligibility: full-time senior secondary Indian teacher (Class 6 to 12) in a school with 5 years of experience and a Bachelor’s degree, can apply.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected candidates will get round-trip airfare to and within the US, Visa, programme fee cover, insurance, baggage allowance.

Last Date to Apply: 16-03-2020

Apply online at www.b4s.in/tt/FTE3

Ashoka University Young India Fellowship

Ashoka University, Haryana has announced this fellowship for undergraduate and postgraduate students. The aim of this fellowship is to recognize and select outstanding young individuals.

Eligibility: Indian students with an undergraduate or postgraduate degree in any discipline, who are less than 28 years of age, can apply for this fellowship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will get admission to a one-year multidisciplinary postgraduate diploma programme in Liberal Studies and financial assistance ranging from 25% fee waiver to 100 per cent fee waiver.

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2020

Apply online at www.b4s.in/tt/AUS3

