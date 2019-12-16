Apply Now: Latest job & scholarship notifications

By | Published: 12:50 am 4:42 pm

BHEL, Bengaluru

Posts: Project Engineers and Supervisors – 26

Eligibility:

Project Engineers: Candidates should possess full-time BE/ B.Tech engineering graduate in civil discipline with at least 60 per cent of marks (50 per cent for SC/ST) in aggregate of all the years/ semesters. Minimum 2 years of work experience is required.

Project Supervisors: Candidates should possess full-time diploma in civil discipline with at least 60 per cent marks (50 per cent for SC/ST) in aggregate of all the years/ semesters. Minimum 1 year work experience at project construction sites is required.

Selection Process: Test / interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply through the link http://service.bheledn.co.in/FTARecruitment/. The last date online registrations is December 21. After successfully submitting the online application, the candidate is required to print the application format which will have the unique acknowledgement No. and send it along with fee receipt, wherever applicable to ‘AGM(HR), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Electronics Division, P. B. No. 2606, Mysore Road, Bengaluru-560026’, so as to reach latest by December 26.

Central University of South Bihar

Posts: Faculty – 60

Eligibility:

Professor: 11

Associate Professor: 18

Assistant Professor: 31

Vacancy School / Departments: School of Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science, School of Physical and Chemical Sciences, School of Earth, Biological and Environmental Sciences, School of Social Sciences and Policy, School of Human Sciences, School of Law & Governance, School of Languages and Literature, School of Media, Arts & Aesthetics, School of Management, School of Health Sciences, School of Education

Eligibility: As per UGC Regulations, 2018 and applicable guidelines/ regulations of the respective regulatory body, if any for the concerned discipline.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.cusb.ac.in/index.php/recruitment. The last date to apply is December 18.

National Technical Research organisation

Posts: Technician ‘A’ – 71

Eligibility:

10th Class (Matriculation) or equivalent qualification from a recognized board. Certificate of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) or equivalent in Computer Operator and Programming / Computer Hardware / Electronics / Electronics Mechanic or relevant trade. Must have working knowledge of Computer.

Selection Process: Shortlisted candidates will be called for computer based examination/ skill test/ interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://ntrorectt.in/ntro/home. The last date to apply is December 23.

LIC Housing Finance Limited

Posts: Assistant Manager (Legal) – 35

Eligibility:

Bachelor Degree in Law (LLB) with minimum 55 per cent marks aggregate. Computer skills are required.

Selection Process: Online examination and interview. The Tentative date of online exam is January 27.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/lichfllnov19/. The last date to apply is December 16.

UP Metro Rail Corporation Ltd

Posts: Assistant Manager / Manager, Engineers – 17

Eligibility:

Assistant Manager/ (Civil): B.E/ B.Tech in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60 per cent marks for applying for candidates for Unreserved, EWS & OBC vacancies and with minimum of 50 per cent marks for applying for candidates for reserved vacancies of SC only.

Assistant Manager/ (Electrical): B.E/B.Tech in Electrical or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60 per cent marks for applying for candidates for Unreserved, EWS & OBC vacancies and with minimum of 50 per cent marks for candidates applying for reserved vacancies of SC only.

Assistant Manager/ (S&T): B.E/B.Tech in Electronics/Electronics & Communication or Equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60 per cent marks for candidates applying for Unreserved & OBC vacancies and with minimum of 50 per cent marks for candidates applying for reserved vacancies of SC only.

Assistant Manager/ (Accounts): CA or ICWA from a Govt. recognized University/Institute. No minimum percentage of marks is required.

Assistant Manager/ (HR): MBA (HR) or PGDM(HR) or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60% marks for candidates applying for Unreserved vacancies.

Assistant Manager/ (Public Relations): Master of Mass Communication and Journalism or Masters in Journalism or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60 per cent marks in Masters degree for candidates applying for unreserved vacancies.

Jr Engineer/ (Civil): Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60 per cent marks for candidates applying for UR, EWS & OBC vacancies & with minimum of 50 per cent marks for candidates applying for reserved vacancies of SC/ST only.

Jr Engineer/ (Electrical): Three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering or Electrical & Electronics Engineering or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60 per cent marks for candidates applying for UR, EWS & OBC vacancies and with minimum of 50 per cent marks for candidates applying for reserved vacancies of SC only.

Jr Engineer/(S&T): Three years Diploma in Electronics/Electronics & Communication or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60 per cent marks for candidates applying for UR, EWS & OBC vacancies and with minimum of 50 per cent marks for candidates applying for reserved vacancies of SC only.

Public Relations Assistant: Bachelor Degree in Mass Communication & Journalism or in Journalism or equivalent from a Govt. recognized University/Institute with minimum of 60 per cent marks for candidates applying for Unreserved & OBC vacancies.

Southern Railway

Scouts and Guides Quota – 14

Minimum sports norms eligibility:

Level-4 & 5: Represented the Country in Olympic Games (Category- ‘A’) (OR) At least 3rd position in any of the Category – B’ Championships / events.

Level-2 & 3: Represented the Country in any of the Category – ‘B’ Championships/ events. (OR) At least 3rd position in any of the Category-‘C Championships / events (OR) At least 3rd position in Senior/Youth/Junior National Championships (OR) At least 3rd Position in National Games organised under the Aegis of Indian Olympic Association. (OR) At least 3rd Position in All India Inter University Championships organised under the Aegis of Association of Indian Universities (OR) First position in Federation Cup Championship (Senior Category).

How to apply: Applications in the prescribed format, complete in all respects along with photo-copies of documents / enclosures addressed to “The Deputy Chief Personnel Officer / R&W, Personnel Department, Southern Railway Headquarters Officer, Park Town, Chennai – 600003”. The postal cover super scribing “APPLICATION FOR RECRUITMENT AGAINST SPORTS QUOTA (OPEN ADVERTISEMENT) FOR THE YEAR 2019-20”. The last date for receipt of applications is December 23.

SCHOLARSHIP

AIF William J Clinton Fellowship

Description: American India Foundation has announced this award for Indian or U.S. citizens to matches young professionals with developmental organizations in India. The selected students will get many benefits.

Eligibility: The US or Indian citizens who have completed a Bachelor’s degree or higher by 1st September 2020 and are between the ages of 21 to 34 years as on 1st September 2020, can apply for this award.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected Indian fellows will receive domestic travel from their hometowns in India, insurance coverage, emergency support, monthly living stipend.

Last Date to Apply: 20-01-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/AWJ5

Synthesis of Biomimetic Materials – PhD Scholarship

Description: University of Queensland, Australia has offered this scholarship award for the new and currently enrolled students of the University for Higher Degree by research programs. This scholarship aims to give an excellent platform to the PhD candidates in the research domain of biomimetic materials and offers financial awards.

Eligibility: Newly or currently enrolled international students into PhD programs at the University of Queensland who hold a first-class Honours degree or equivalent Master’s degree are eligible to apply for this award.

Prizes & Rewards: AUD 28,092 per annum for a maximum duration of three years, with a possibility of two 6 months extension will be given to the selected scholars.

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2019

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/SBM5

George Brown College Scholarships

Description: George Brown College, Canada has announced this scholarship for the students who wish to pursue higher studies in the field of English for Academics.

Eligibility: Registered full-time international students pursuing an English for Academic Purposes programme; have completed at least one level of English for Academic Purposes Program with a grade A average can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will be awarded with scholarship sum of CAD 1,000.

Last Date to Apply: 20-12-2019

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/GBCE1

Albert Einstein Scholarship

Description: All India Council for Technical Skill Development, Government of India has announced this scholarship from the school students, college students and working professionals, with the aim to promote and create leaders among international research scholars.

Eligibility: Students from Class 4 to 12, College students and any professionals, after completing college education, of not more than 28 years of age from all over India can apply for this award.

Prizes & Rewards: The first, second and third winner will get cash prizes of INR 96000, INR 25,000 and INR 10,000 respectively with certificates, training and various other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2019

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/AEI1

Courtesy: Buddy4Study.com

