Apply Now: Latest job & scholarship notifications

By | Published: 12:46 am 4:42 pm

Indian Air Force

Posts: AFCAT entry, NCC special entry – 249

Eligibility:

AFCAT Entry (Flying Branch): Graduation with minimum three years degree course in any discipline with a minimum 60% Marks (OR) B.E. / B.Tech Degree with a minimum 60 per cent marks (OR) candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

AFCAT Entry (Ground Duty Technical Branch): 10+2 Physics and Maths with 04 years Degree or Post Graduate in Engineering / Technology.

AFCAT Entry (Ground Duty Non-Technical Branches): Administration and Logistics – Degree in any discipline, Accounts – B.Com degree, Education – MBA / MCA or MA / M.Sc. Degree.

NCC Special Entry (Flying Branch): 10+2 Physics and Maths with Graduates with minimum three years degree course in any discipline with a minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent OR B.E./ B.Tech Degree with a minimum 60 per cent marks or equivalent. Meteorology – Post Graduate Degree in any science stream.

Selection Process: Online examination. The AFACT 2019 exam scheduled to be held on 16 February 2019 (Saturday) or 17 February 2019 (Sunday).

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/. The last date to apply is December 30.

Union Public Service Commission

Posts: 30

Name of the posts:

Extension Officer, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 1

Deputy Registrar of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications, Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry: 3

Anthropologist (Physical Anthropology Division), Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture: 2

Assistant Keeper, Anthropological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture: 2

Senior Scientific Officer Grade-I, Integrated Headquarters, Directorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence: 4

Assistant Director, National Fire Service College, Nagpur, Directorate General of Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards, Ministry of Home Affairs: 5

Principal, Government Senior Secondary School for Blind Boys, Department of Social Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi: 1

Assistant Professor (Cardiology), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration: 2

Assistant Professor (Urology), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration: 1

Professor Hospital Administration Cum Medical Superintendent, Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration: 1

Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration: 1

Senior Lecturer (General Surgery), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration: 1

Senior Lecturer (Orthopaedics), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration: 1

Senior Lecturer (Physiology), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration: 1

Senior Lecturer cum Epidemiologist (Community Medicine), Government Medical College and Hospital Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh Administration: 1

Assistant Engineer (Civil), Public Works Department, UT Administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 3

Eligibility:

Master’s Degree (Post Graduate) / Bachelor’s degree in Science / MD / MBBS / B.E. / B.Tech Engineering discipline.

Selection process: Interview only or recruitment test followed by interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php. The last date to apply is January 1.

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection

Posts: Various

Name of the posts:

Assistant Professor: Various

Faculty Research Associate: Various

IT Administrator: 1

Chief Risk Manager (CRO): 1

Eligibility:

Assistant Professor: Ph.D. or equivalent degree in the discipline with at least 55 per cent marks in Post-graduation with Minimum Five years post qualification (after Ph.D.) experience in Teaching / Research and / or Industrial / Professional experience.

Faculty Research Associate: Ph.D. or equivalent degree in the discipline with at least 55 per cent marks in Post-graduation.

IT Administrator: B.E./B.Tech. degree, preferably in computer science from a recognized Institution / University is essential for System Administration in UNIX/ LINUX/ Windows/ Computer Networking. Minimum 3 years of experience is required.

Chief Risk Manager (CRO): Degree in Mathematics/ Economics/ Statistics/ MBA – Finance/ MBA – Banking & Finance, Engineering, IT or post Graduate Diploma in Banking & Finance from Recognized University/ Management Institute (OR) Post Graduate qualification in any of the above disciplines. Candidate who has have passed CAIIB, Risk Management Courses like FRM would be given preference. Minimum 20 years of experience is required.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.ibps.in/career/. The last date to apply is December 27.

Southern Railway

Posts: 3,529

Name of the posts

Act Apprentices in Carriage and Wagon Works, Perambur (Chennai): 1208

Act Apprentices in Central Workshop, Golden Rock, Ponmali (Trichy): 667

Act Apprentices in Signal and Telecommunication Workshop / Podanur (Coimbatore): 1654

Eligibility:

Freshers: Should have passed 10th class (Matric) under 10+2 education system or its equivalent qualification.

ITI Positions: Should have passed 10th class under 10+2 with ITI pass in relevant trade from ITI Institution recognized by Government.

MLT: Should have passed 10+2 (12th Class) passed with Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects.

Selection Process: The selection is based on average percentage marks of Matriculation and ITI marks (minimum 50 per cent of aggregate marks). The selected candidates shall have to bring medical certificate and document verification.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://iroams.com/Apprentice/recruitmentIndex. The last date to apply is December 31.

Bank of Maharashtra

Posts: Generalist Officers – 300

Eligibility:

Generalist Officer II: Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with knowledge in computers. Passing of JAIIB and CAIIB is desirable. Professional qualification like MBA (Finance) /CA/ICWA/CFA/FRM/ from a recognized University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies is desirable.

The minimum marks shall be 60 per cent in Bachelor’s degree in the aggregate of all semesters/ years. Post qualification Work experience of 2 years as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank. Experience in Credit related areas / Branch Head / Incharge is desirable.

Generalist Officer III: Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with knowledge in computers. Passing of JAIIB and CAIIB is desirable. Professional qualification like MBA (Finance) /CA/ICWA/CFA/FRM/ from a recognized University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt. of India / approved by Govt. Regulatory bodies is desirable. The minimum marks shall be 60 per cent in bachelor’s degree in the aggregate of all semesters/ years.

Post qualification Work Experience of 5 years as an officer in any Scheduled Commercial Bank. He / She should have worked in processing credit proposals, Branch Head , In charge of functional departments and Forex.

Selection process: The candidates shall be required to appear for online examination to be conducted through IBPS. The successful candidates shall be called for interview in the proportion of 1:4 based on their ranking.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/bomoffgoct19/basic_details.php. The last date to apply is December 31.

SCHOLARSHIPS

L&T Build India Scholarship 2020

Description: Larsen & Toubro, India has announced this award for meritorious final year engineering students from the Civil/Electrical engineering stream. Selected students will get course fee for M.Tech, stipend, opportunity to work at live sites of L&T and placement benefits.

Eligibility: Final year B.E/B.Tech Civil/Electrical Engineering students who have scored 65% or above in B.E/B.Tech till 6th Semester can apply for this award.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will get full fee sponsored for 2 years at selected institutes, a monthly stipend of INR 13,400 for 24 months, opportunity to work at live sites of L&T and placement benefit at the completion of the course.

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2019

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/LAT1

LIC Golden Jubilee Scholarship 2019

Description: Life Insurance Corporation of India has announced this award to support the financially weak students to complete their higher studies through a government or private college/university and thus to enhance their employability. Selected students will receive awards up to INR 20,000 per annum.

Eligibility: Students who have passed Class 10 or Class 12 with 60% marks or more in the year 2018-19 and willing to pursue graduation, diploma course in any field or other equivalent courses, vocational courses through Government recognized Colleges/Institutes or courses in Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), can apply for this scholarship. The annual family income of the applicant should not exceed INR 1,00,000.

Prizes & Rewards: INR 20,000/annum will be awarded to general students and INR 10,000/annum will be awarded for selected “Special Girl Child” pursuing studies in the 10+2 Course.

Last Date to Apply: 24-12-2019

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/LGJ1

KTH India Scholarship 2020

Description: KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden has announced this scholarship to support the study of Indian students who wish to pursue a Master’s programme at KTH, Sweden. The selected students will get financial awards.

Eligibility: Indian students who have completed an undergraduate programme in India, and is a tuition-fee paying student who has applied for a Master’s programme at KTH as the first priority, can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will get full tuition fee waiver and a monthly living allowance for 10 months.

Last Date to Apply: 15-01-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/KIS2

J N Tata Endowment Loan Scholarship

Description: The J N Tata Endowment invites loan scholarship applications from students who wish to pursue higher studies abroad. Students who are selected for their loan scholarship are entitled to receive a ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’- which are linked to their academic performance. Scholars who have already been awarded for this scheme cannot apply again for the same course.

Eligibility: Open for students who have completed graduation studies or students who are in the final year of any undergraduate programme at a recognised university/college/institution in India. Students who are at the beginning of the second year of their overseas studies (Fall 2020 – Spring 2021) are also eligible to apply. This is applicable only if the minimum duration of course is 2 years. Students must have scored a minimum of 60% marks in the previous qualifying examination.

Prizes & Rewards: One-time loan scholarship ranging from INR 1,00,000 to 10,00,000. Students who are selected for loan scholarship are entitled to a ‘Travel Grant’ and a ‘Gift Award’- which are linked to their academic performance.

Last Date to Apply: 09-03-2020

Application mode: Online applications only

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/JNT3

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .