Apply Now: Latest job & scholarship notifications

By | Published: 12:45 am 4:43 pm

SAIL

Posts: Executive and Non Executives – 148

Eligibility: Medical Officer (Dental): BDS from a university Institute recognised by Dental Council of India with minimum 65% aggregate marks and with 1 year post qualification experience

Mining Foreman: Matriculation with 3 years full time Diploma in Mining Engineering from a Govt. recognised Institute with minimum 50% aggregate marks for General OBCEWS candidates (40% aggregate marks for SC and ST candidates) with valid mines foreman certificate of competency from DGMS under MMR. 1961 (For metalliferous Mines) with 1 year post qualification experience in relevant field

Mining Mate: Matriculation with valid mining mate certificate of competency from DGMS under MMR. 1961 (For metalliferous Mines) with 1 year post qualification experience in relevant field.

Surveyor (Mines: Matriculation and 3 years full time Diploma in Mining & Mines Surveying from a Govt. recognised institute with minimum 50% aggregate marks and possessing valid mines surveyor’s certificate of competency from DGMS under MMR (For metalliferous Mines) and having one year post qualification experience in relevant field.

Operator cum Technician (Trainee): Matriculation and 3 years full time Diploma from a Govt. recognised Institute in the discipline of in Electrical/ Chemical Engineering with minimum 50% aggregate marks for General. OB CEWS candidates (40% aggregate marks for SC and ST candidates]

Attendant cum Technician (Trainee): Matriculation with valid relevant heavy motor vehicle driving licence or equivalent to operate heavy earth moving. Mining equipment and having at least one year experience in operation of earth moving mines equipment.

Nursing Sister (Trainee): B.Sc (Nursing) from an institution recognised by Nursing Council of India or 10+2 Intermediate in Science with regular Diploma of minimum 3 years duration in General Nursing & Midwifery from Govt. recognised institution with minimum 50% aggregate marks for General OBCEWS candidates (40% aggregate marks for SC. ST candidates) and with valid registration in Nursing council of India States and with one year post qualification clinical experience in a hospital after registration.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.sailcareers.com/job-openings/?type=all_jobs. The last date to apply is December 31.

NPCI

Posts: 137

Name of the posts: Category-I: Stipendiary trainee/scientific assistant (ST / SA): 50

Category-II: Stipendiary trainee/technician (ST / TM): 34

Scientific Assistant – B: 47

Driver Grade-I: 2

Technician-B: 6

Eligibility: Technician-B: SSC Pass with one year ITI in concerned trade.

Category II-Stipendiary trainee/technician (ST/TM): Pass in SSC with Science and Mathematics and 2 years ITI with English as one of the subjects at SSC. Wherever for trades for which ITI course is less than two years, one year experience in the relevant area after completion of the course is required.

Category II-Stipendiary trainee/technician (ST/TM): Pass in HSC (12th) with not less than 40% marks in Science and Mathematics individually with English as one of the subjects at least at SSC level.

Scientific Assistant: Diploma in Engineering (Three years after SSC) or HSC (10+2) plus two years Diploma course in Engineering, approved by AICTE). Diploma Engineering should be with 60% or above marks in concerned trade.

Driver: Matriculation (10th Class) pass + valid heavy vehicle driving licence plus 2 years of experience in heavy vehicle driving.

Selection Process: Preliminary test, advanced test and skill test.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://npcilcareers.co.in/KGSST2019/candidate/Default.aspx. The last date to apply is January 6.

HPCL

Posts: Research and Development Professionals – 24

Eligibility: Chief General Manager – Process Technologies: ME/ MTech in Chemical Engineering or PhD in Chemical Engineering post ME/ MTech/ BTech with 20 years of experience.

Assistant Manager -Intellectual Property Rights Cell: BE/ BTech in Chemical/MSc (Chemistry)/PhD in Chemical Engineering or Chemistry and registered patent agent with Indian Patent Office or any other patent office such as USPTO & EPO with four years of experience.

Sr. Manager – FCC: ME/MTech in Chemical Engineering or related subjects and BE/BTech in Chemical Engineering with seven years of experience.

Assistant Manager/Manager -Hydro processing: ME/MTech in Chemical or related subjects and BE/BTech in Chemical Engineering with three years of experience.

Sr. Manager-Catalysis: PhD in Chemistry (Catalysis/ Materials / Chemical Engineering) with seven years of experience.

Assistant Manager/ Manager- Catalysis: PhD in Chemistry (Catalysis/ Materials/Chemical Engineering) with one year of experience.

Officer- Catalysis: PhD in Chemistry (Catalysis, Materials) & other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences & MSc & BSc in relevant area of chemical science

Sr. Manager –Nanotechnology: PhD in Chemistry (Materials/ Nanomaterials) & other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences with seven years of experience.

Officer: Nanotechnology: PhD. in Chemistry (Materials/Nanomaterials) & other relevant areas of Chemical Sciences.

Sr. Manager-Analytical: PhD in Chemistry (Analytical/ Organic/Physical Chemistry) with seven years of experience.

Officer- Analytical: PhD in Chemistry (Analytical/ Organic /Inorganic) & MSc & BSc in relevant areas of chemical sciences

Assistant Manager/ Manager- Bioprocess: PhD in Microbiology/ Biotechnology/ Chemical Engineering with one year of experience.

Officer – Bioprocess: PhD in Biosciences (Microbiology, Molecular biology or biotechnology or relevant areas).

Sr. Manager- Polymer/Petrochemical: PhD in Polymers/ Polyolefin/ Petrochemicals with seven years of experience.

Officer- Polymer / Petrochemical: PhD in Polymers/ Polyolefin/ Petrochemicals.

Assistant Manager/ Manager- Corrosion Study/Metallurgy: MTech in Chemical engineering or Metallurgy or PhD in Chemistry/ Chemical Engineering/ Metallurgy with specialisation in corrosion studies.

Chief Manager/ DGM – Analytical: PhD in Analytical/ Organic/ Physical Chemistry.

Selection process: Examination/ personal interview

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://jobs.hpcl.co.in/Recruit_New/. The last date to apply is December 31.

SR

Posts: Act Apprentices – 3,529

Name of the posts: Act Apprentices in Carriage and Wagon Works, Perambur (Chennai): 1,208

Act Apprentices in Central Workshop, Golden Rock, Ponmali (Trichy): 667

Act Apprentices in Signal and Telecommunication Workshop / Podanur (Coimbatore): 1,654

Eligibility: Freshers: Should have passed 10th class (Matric) under 10+2 education system or its equivalent qualification.

ITI Positions: Should have passed 10th class under 10+2 with ITI pass in relevant trade from ITI Institution recognized by Government.

MLT: Should have passed 10+2 (12th Class) passed with Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects.

Selection Process: The selection based on Average percentage marks of Matriculation and ITI marks (minimum 50 per cent aggregate marks). The selected candidates shall have to bring medical certificate and document verification.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://iroams.com/Apprentice/recruitmentIndex. The last date to apply is December 31.

Scholarships

LTMT Researcher Award 2020

Description: Lady Tata Memorial Trust (LTMT), Mumbai has announced this scholarship to recognise and reward young Indian scientists with an outstanding track record in biological sciences, a deep commitment towards finding innovative solutions to major problems related to human diseases and the potential for high-quality research. Selected researchers will get monthly stipend and other benefits.

Eligibility: Indian nationals below the age of 40 years, who possess a PhD degree in any Biological Science or a Master’s degree in Medical Sciences, have at least 4 years’ professional experience and hold a regular position in a University/organisation/institute in India, can apply for this award.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected researcher will receive INR 25,000 per month and a contingency grant of INR 7 lakhs per year.

Last date to apply: 15-01-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/LTM1

Research Fellowships in Humanities & Social Science 2019

Description: Wellcome, UK invites applications from postdoctoral researchers who are conducting postdoctoral researches in health-related humanities and want to carry it for an extended period of time. The selected scholars will get various awards.

Eligibility: Postdoctoral researchers who are not under any contract and have sponsorship from an eligible host organisation can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will get a monthly salary, visa cost, work permit, settled status costs and research expenses.

Last date to apply: 07-01-2020

Application mode: Apply online

LBS Scholarship 2020

Description: The One Young World & London Business School has announced this scholarship for graduates who are seeking opportunities to pursue 12 months Masters in Management, Masters in Analytics and Management, or Masters in Financial Analysis programme. Selected candidates will receive financial awards.

Eligibility: Scholars who have attended at least one ‘One Young World Summit’ as a delegate, hold an undergraduate degree, maximum two years of work experience post-graduation and an overall GMAT score of 560 or equivalent score on the GRE, can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will get Tier 4 study visa, funded place on the 2020/21 intake of LBS’s Masters in Management, Masters in Analytics and Management, or Masters in Financial Analysis programmes and a financial award of GBP 55,000.

Last date to apply: 02-01-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/TOY1

NBHM Doctoral Scheme 2020

Description: National Board for Higher Mathematics (NBHM), India has opened this scholarship for the Doctoral Scholars who are pursuing their studies in Mathematics/Applied Mathematics for the academic year 2020-21. The scholarship is intended to support the pursuit of research leading, to a PhD degree in Mathematics/Applied Mathematics.

Eligibility: Scholars enrolled in a full-time PhD program in Mathematics/Applied Mathematics in a recognised university or institution in India or are aspiring to get enrolled by August 2020, can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected scholars will get stipend up to INR 35,000 per month and a yearly contingency grant of INR 40,000.

Last date to apply: 05-01-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/NBH1

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .