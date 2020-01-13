Apply Now: Latest job & scholarship notifications

By | Published: 12:46 am 5:00 pm

Coal India Limited

Posts: Management Trainees – 1,326

Mining: B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc. (Engg) in relevant engineering branch with minimum 60% of marks.

Electrical: B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc. (Engg) in relevant engineering branch with minimum 60% of marks.

Mechanical: B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc. (Engg) in relevant engineering branch with minimum 60% of marks.

Civil: B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc. (Engg) in relevant engineering branch with minimum 60% of marks.

Coal Preparation: B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc. (Engg) in Chemical / Mineral engineering with minimum 60% of marks.

Systems: B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc. (Engg) in Computer Science / Computer Engineering / IT or MCA with minimum 60% of marks.

Materials Management: Engineering Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with 2 years full time MBA/ PG Diploma in Management with minimum 60% of marks.

Finance & Accounts: Qualified CA / ICWA.

Personnel & HR: Graduates with at least 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree/ PG Diploma/Postgraduate Programme in Management with specialization in HR/ Industrial Relations/ Personnel Management or MHROD or MBA or Master of Social Work with specialisation in HR (Major) with minimum 60% of marks.

Marketing & Sales: Recognised Degree with 2 years full time MBA / PG Diploma in Management with specialisation in Marketing (Major) with minimum 60% of marks.

Community Development: Minimum two years full time Post Graduate Degree or Postgraduate Diploma of two-year duration in concerned discipline/subjects with minimum 60%.

Selection Process: Computer based online test and personal interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.coalindia.in/career/en-us/managementtrainee201920.aspx. The last date to apply is January 19.

Gujarat Metro Rail

Posts: 7

Name of the posts: Managers, Senior Executive – 7

Eligibility: Manager (Fin&Acc): Candidate must be a Member of the institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India having minimum 7 to 9 years of post-qualification experience in the areas of direct taxes provisions, indirect taxes provisions, compliance with accounting standard requirements, finalisation of budget preparation & control in an organisation implementing large construction / infrastructure project.

Assistant Manager (Fin&Acc): Candidate must be a Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India or MBA with specialisation in Finance from a Govt. recognized Institute/University with minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience in the areas of direct taxes provisions, indirect taxes provisions, compliance with accounting standard requirements, finalisation of budget preparation & control in an organisation implementing large construction / infrastructure project.

Senior Executive (Fin&Acc): Candidate must be a MBA (Fin) with minimum 3 years of relevant post-qualification experience in an organisation implementing large construction/infrastructure project.

Manager (HR): Candidate must be a full time MBA(HR)/MHRM from reputed Govt. recognised Institute/University and must have secured more than 60% marks, passed in first attempt, with minimum 9 years of Post Qualification experience. Candidate should have experience in entire gamut of Human Resource Functions in large Infrastructure/Construction Companies in the areas of end-to-end recruitments, policy formulation, training & development, performance management system, compensation & benefit administration, statutory compliances, industrial relations, liaisoning with government bodies / NGO’s, legal matters, grievance redressal mechanism, etc.

Assistant Manager (HR): Candidate must be a full time MBA (HR)/ MHRM from Govt. recognised Institute/ University and must have secured more than 60 per cent marks, passed in first attempt, with minimum 5 years of Post Qualification experience in areas of end-to-end recruitments, payroll & attendance management, contract labor management, EPF, ESIC, Gratuity etc., assisting in training employees, Advanced MS Excel, monthly MIS preparation.

Selection Process: Shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/apply-online/. The last date to apply is January 17.

RBI

Posts: Assistant – 926

Eligibility: Candidates should have passed minimum any Bachelor’s Degree (Graduate) with a minimum 50% of marks (Pass class for SC / ST / PWD) from a Govt. recognised institute / university. Knowledge of word processing on PC is required. Candidates applying for post in a particular recruiting office should be proficient in local language (i.e. know to read, write, speak and understand the language) of the State/ any of the States falling under the recruiting office.

Selection process: Preliminary examination, main examination and language proficiency test.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/rbiasstnov19/. The last date to apply is January 16.

UPSC

Posts: 29

Eligibility: Data Processing Assistant: Master’s Degree in Computer Applications /Information Technology/ Computer Science of a recognised University/Institute or B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Engineering/ Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Computer Science and Engineering/ Information Technology.

Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (Tech): Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E. or B. Tech.) or B.Sc. (Engg.) in the fields of Electronics or Electronics and Communication or Electronics and Telecommunication or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology or Software Engineering or Associate Membership of Institute of Engineers (AMIE) in Electronics and Communications Engineering or Graduate Ship awarded by Associate Membership of Institute of Electronics and Telecommunications Engineers (AMIETE) in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering or Master of Science in Physics with Electronics or Telecommunication or Master of Computer Applications (MCA) after three years Bachelor of Science in Physics or Master of Science (Information Technology) or Master of Science (Computer Science)or Master of Science (Software).

Selection Process: Interview only or recruitment test followed by interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php. The last date to apply is January 16.

National Housing Bank

Posts: Various managers – 12

Eligibility: Deputy General Manager (Chief Risk Officer): Graduate degree with (a) professional qualification in Financial Risk Management from Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP), or Professional Risk Management Certification from Professional Risk Manager’s International Association (PRMIA) Institute. Minimum 15 years of experience is required.

Assistant General Manager (Economy and Strategy): Post Graduate degree in Economics. Minimum 15 years of experience is required.

Assistant General Manager (MIS): Post Graduate degree in Statistics. Minimum 15 years of experience is required.

Manager (Credit Audit): Chartered Accountant (CA)/ Cost & Management Accountant (CMA/CWA) + 3 years of experience is required.

Deputy Manager: Graduate in any discipline. Minimum 2 years of experience is required.

Selection Process: Shortlisting and interview

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/nhbanvpdec19/. The last date to apply is January 17.

Scholarships

Holland Scholarship 2020

Description: Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science in collaboration with Dutch research universities and universities of applied science has announced this scholarship for the bachelor’s and master’s study of students from outside the European Economic Area (EEA). Selected students will get EUR 5,000 in the first year of their studies.

Eligibility: Students coming from non-EEA nations who have applied for a full-time bachelor’s or master’s programme at one of the participating Dutch higher education institutions and meet the specific requirements of the institution of choice can apply for this scholarship. Applicant must not have a degree from an education institution in the Netherlands.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected scholars will get EUR 5,000 in the first year of their studies.

Last Date to Apply: 01-02-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/HST1

APJ Abdul Kalam PG Fellowship 2020

Description: University of South Florida, USA has announced this scholarship for the postgraduate students of Indian universities to study at the University of South Florida. The fellowship aims to support the students to commence their PhD research at the University of South Florida through a tuition fee cover, stipend, health insurance and other benefits.

Eligibility: Applicants who have submitted an application for the PhD program in any of the offered subjects, meet all eligibility requirements for the program of their choice and have graduated from or are about to graduate from an Indian University, can apply for this fellowship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will get a tuition fee waiver for a total of up to four years, a stipend of USD 22,000, health insurance and other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: 03-02-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/PAA5

George Brown College scholarship

Description: George Brown College, Canada has announced this scholarship for diploma, degree or certificate program students enrolled in the college. The scholarship aims to award international students based on their academic performance and community involvement.

Eligibility: International students who are registered in a diploma, degree or certificate program and have a minimum GPA of 3.3, can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will get an award of CAD 1,000.

Last Date to Apply: 22-01-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/GBA1

STFC Scholarship Programme

Description: Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited has announced this scholarship programme to provide financial assistance to students from underprivileged families of commercial transport drivers. Under this programme, selected students will receive multi-year scholarships for professional studies after Class 10 and Class 12.

Eligibility: Students currently enroled in Diploma/ITI/Polytechnic courses, or Graduation/Engineering (3-4 year) programmes may apply for this scholarship, if they have scored at least 60% marks in Class 10 and Class 12. Applicants must come from the family of a commercial transport driver with an overall family income of less than INR 4 Lakhs per year.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive INR 15,000/- per year for ITI/Polytechnic/Diploma studies (max. 3 years), and up to INR 35,000/- per year (max. 4 years) for graduation/engineering studies.

Last Date to Apply: 31-01-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/STFC1

Courtesy: Buddy4Study.com

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .