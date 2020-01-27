Apply Now: Latest job & scholarship notifications

By | Published: 12:44 am 5:34 pm

Eligibility: Principal Library and Information Officer: Master’s degree in Library Science. Minimum 12 years working experience.

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Endocrinology): A recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Double PG i.e. basic essential M.D/ M.S. along with M.Ch. or D.M. in concerned speciality 2 years’ working experience after obtaining the first post graduate degree of M.S. or M.D.

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Gastroenterology): A recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Double Post-Graduation i.e. basic essential M.D./ M.S. along with M.Ch. or D.M. in the speciality mentioned in Schedule II i.e. D.M. (Gastroenterology) from a recognized University or equivalent. 2 years of working experience after obtaining the first post graduate degree of M.S. or M.D.

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Gastro-Intestinal Surgery): A recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Double Post-Graduation i.e. basic essential M.D./ M.S. along with M.Ch. or D.M. in the speciality mentioned in Schedule II i.e. M.Ch. (Gastro-Intestinal Surgery) or M.S.(General Surgery) with two years special training in a department of G.I. Surgery from a recognized University or equivalent. Two years of working experience after obtaining the first post graduate degree of M.S. or M.D.

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Nephrology): A recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Double Post-Graduation i.e. basic essential M.D. / M.S. along with M.Ch. or D.M. in the speciality mentioned in Schedule II i.e. D.M. (Nephrology) from a recognized University or equivalent. Two years of working experience after obtaining the first post graduate degree of M.S. or M.D.

Senior Divisional Medical Officer (Neurology): A recognized medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Double Post-Graduation i.e. basic essential M.D./ M.S. along with M.Ch. or D.M. in the speciality mentioned in Schedule II i.e. D.M. (Neurology) from a recognized University or Speciality Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (USA) or equivalent. 2 years of working experience after obtaining the first post graduate degree of M.S. or M.D.

Lecturer/Assistant Professor: Master’s Degree in any discipline with not less than 50 per cent of marks. M.Ed. degree in Specific Disability (Mental Retardation/ Intellectual Disability) area with not less than 55 per cent of marks or an equivalent grade B+ in 10-point scale of UGC (OR) an equivalent degree from a foreign university recognized by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) is required. Valid registration with RCI under section 19 of RCI Act, 1992 is needed.

Selection Process: Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.upsconline.nic.in/. The last date to apply is January 31.

Heavy Water Board

Posts: Various positions

Eligibility: Technical Officer-D: B.E. or B.Tech engineering graduate with minimum 60 per cent marks in respective discipline with 4 years of relevant experience.

Category-I Stipendiary Trainee: Diploma in Chemical / Mechanical / Electrical engineering discipline. For Chemistry discipline – Minimum 60 per cent marks in B.Sc. degree in Chemistry as Principal and Physics / Mathematics / Biology as subsidiary.

Category-II Stipendiary Trainee: Higher Secondary Certificate (10+2) or equivalent in Science stream.

Nurse/A: 12th Standard and Diploma i Nursing & Mid-wifery (3 years Course) + Valid Registration as Nurse from Central / State Nursing Council in India (OR) B.Sc. (Nursing) (OR) Nursing ‘A’ Certificate with 3 years’ experience in Hospital or Nursing Assistant Class III & above from Armed Forces.

Scientific Assistant/B (Civil): Diploma in Civil Engineering with minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate.

Scientific Assistant/B (Radiography): B.Sc. (Radiography) with minimum 60 per cent marks or B.Sc. with minimum 50 per cent marks plus 1 year Diploma in Radiography.

Technician – C (Crane / Forklift Operator): Minimum 60 per cent marks in SSC or HSC with Science & Maths.

Sub Officer/B: SSC pass or equivalent plus Sub-Officers’ Course from National Fire Service College or from CISF Fire Training Centre. Persons having valid Heavy Vehicle driving licence will be given preference. Minimum 12 or 15 years of experience is required.

Stenographer Grade II: Matriculation (SSC) or equivalent. Minimum speed of 100 wpm in English Shorthand and 45 wpm in English Typewriting is required.

Stenographer Grade III: Matriculation (SSC) or equivalent. Minimum speed of 80 wpm in English Stenography and yping speed in English of 30 words per minute is required.

Upper Division Clerk (UDC): Degree or equivalent with an aggregate of 50 per cent marks. Minimum speed of 30 w.p.m.

in English typewriting and knowledge of Computer Data Processing is required.

Selection Process: Written test, skill test and interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://hwb.mahaonline.gov.in/HWB/HomePage.aspx. The last date to apply is

January 31.

Scholarships

Narotam Sekhsaria Programme 2020

Description: Narotam Sekhsaria Foundation, Mumbai has announced this scholarship for Indian students who wish to pursue a postgraduate programme at top-ranking institutions. The scholarship is aimed at offering interest-free PG loan to the students with a high academic record.

Eligibility: Indian students who are less than 30 years of age, who have completed graduation from recognized Indian university/institute and have been accepted into the top ranking educational institutions to pursue postgraduate studies from Fall 2020, can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Interest-free PG loans to pursue postgraduate studies at top Indian institutions and abroad.

Last Date to Apply: 12-03-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/NSS2

Teach for India Fellowship 2020

Description: Teach for India, a non-profit organisation has announced this scholarship for the young students of universities and workplaces to serve as a full-time teacher to the wards of the family having lower income. The main objective behind this fellowship is to make young generation feel the grassroots realities of India’s education so that they share their knowledge, skills, and mindsets to the underprivileged children, thus building educational equity in the country.

Eligibility: Students holding a graduation degree who are studying in a college or are working youth, experienced professionals and entrepreneurs can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected candidates will get Rs 20,412 per month and additional benefits.

Last Date to Apply: 01-03-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/TFI7

Inlaks Scholarships 2020

Description: Inlaks Shivdasani Foundation has announced this scholarship for young students to study a full-time Masters, M.Phil or a Doctorate program at top-rated European, American, and UK institutions. Selected students will get full tuition fees, adequate living expenses and one-way travel allowance and a health allowance.

Eligibility: Indian citizens studying in India for the past 6 months who holds a first-class degree or equivalent from a recognized university/institution in India and is not more than 30 years of age can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will get USD 1,00,000 that covers full tuition fees, adequate living expenses and one-way travel allowance and health allowance for the selected candidates.

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/INL1

Faculty of Engg Memorial Scholarship 2020

Description: Female students, who have just got enrolled in first year of an engineering program (except computer enginbeering) can get benefitted by this scholarship. This scholarship aims to recognize the outstanding newly admitted female students at the Faculty of Engineering and provides financial award of CAD 2,000 to deserving candidates.

Eligibility: Female students who have registered full time, and for the first time, in an undergraduate program at the Faculty of Engineering, University of Ottawa are eligible to apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will get financial award of CAD 2,000.

Last Date to Apply: 31-03-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/FMM1

