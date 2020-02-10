Apply Now: Latest job & scholarship notifications

By | Published: 12:52 am 5:07 pm

State Bank of India (SBI)

Posts: Armourers in Clerical Cadre – 29

Eligibility: Minimum pass in class 10+2 (Matric with 12th class) exam or equivalent or armed forces certificate equivalent to 10+2. Technical Qualification -Should have been Armourer Grade I while in the service and should be fully qualified in Armament course conducted by Electrical & Mechanical Engineers (EME) in 1st class.

Selection Process: Online test and interview

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbiarmcjan20/. The last date to apply is February 12.

Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF)

Posts: Junior Executives, Directors – 13

Eligibility:

Junior Executive: 1st Class Graduate (Bachelor’s Degree) in Commerce/ Economics/ Business Management / Information Technology/ Computer Science/ Computer Applications.

Assistant Director (Accounts): Chartered Accountant + Minimum 03 years post qualification experience.

Assistant Director (IT): B. Tech./ B.E. (IT or Computer Science) / M.C.A with 60 per cent and above. Minimum 5 years of post-qualification experience.

Director (Training): Post Graduate with CAIIB. Should have worked as AGM and above cadre in Banks / Financial Institutions for at least 3 years with proven contributions in academic activities covering variety of subjects in banking and finance.

Selection process: Shortlisted candidates will be called for online examination / personal interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://www.iibf.org.in/recruitment.asp. The last date to apply is February 15.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Limited (IRFC)

Posts: Various Managers – 8

Eligibility:

General Manager (Finance): Graduate with professional qualification of CA/CMA From the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India / the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. OR Full time MBA / Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration / Management with specialization in finance with a minimum of 70 per cent marks. Minimum 13 years post qualification experience.

Additional General Manager (Finance): Graduate with professional qualification of CA/CMA from the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India / the Institute of Cost Accountants of India OR Full time MBA / Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration / Management with specialization in finance with a minimum of 70 per cent marks.

Joint General Manager (HRM): Engineering degree (BE/ B.Tech.) in Computers/IT or MCA or MBA(IT) with a Minimum of 70 per cent marks with minimum 10 years post qualification experience.

Joint General Manager (IT): Full Time MBA with specialization in Human Resource Management / Personnel Management / post graduate Degree in HR/Personnel Management with a minimum of 70 per cent marks with minimum 10 years post qualification experience.

Deputy General Manager (Finance): Graduate with professional qualification of CA/CMA From the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India / the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (OR) Full time MBA / Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration / Management with specialization in finance with a minimum of 70 per cent marks. Minimum 7 years of experience is required.

Manager (Finance): Graduate with professional qualification of CA/CMA From the Institute of Chartered Accountant of India / the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (OR) Full time MBA / Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration/ Management with specialization in finance with a minimum of 70 per cent of marks. Minimum 4 years of experience is required.

Manager (Business Development): Full time MBA / Post Graduate Diploma in Marketing / International Marketing / Business Administration with a minimum of 70 per cent marks. Minimum 04 years Post Qualification experience out of which 2 years of experience in the area of Business Development in Central /State PSU / Bank / Financial Institution/ NBFC / RBI/ reputed organization as Executive.

Selection Process: Shortlisted candidates will be called for Interview. For technical queries / clarifications contact help desk: 011-24369766 – 69 (Monday-Friday) from 10 AM to 6 PM) and helpdesk Email ID: [email protected] for redress.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates apply online through the link http://irfc.nic.in/UserRegistration.php. The last date to apply is February 13.

IIT Hyderabad

Posts: IIT Hyderabad

Registrar, Chief Library Officer, Deputy Registrar and others: 152

Eligibility:

Master’s Degree / Degree / B.Tech/ BE / M.E. / M.Tech / Diploma / ITI.

Selection Process: Shortlisted candidates will be called for test / interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://recruitment.iith.ac.in/. The last date to apply is February 17.

Footwear Design and Development Institute

Posts: Faculty, Executive, Manager, Assistant – 76

Eligibility:

Chief Faculty / Senior Faculty / Faculty / Junior Faculty – Fashion Design: Ph.D. / Master’s Degree / PG Diploma in Fashion Design or equivalent qualification with 3 to 20 years of experience.

Chief Faculty / Senior Faculty / Faculty / Junior Faculty – Retail and Fashion Merchandise: Ph.D. / Master’s Degree / PG Diploma in concerned discipline with 3 to 20 years of experience.

Chief Faculty / Senior Faculty / Faculty / Junior Faculty – Footwear Design and Production: Ph.D. / Master’s Degree / PG Diploma in Footwear Design and Production or equivalent qualification with 03 to 20 years of experience.

Chief Faculty / Senior Faculty / Faculty / Junior Faculty – Leather Goods and Accessories Design: Ph.D. / Master’s Degree / PG Diploma in relevant fields or equivalent qualification with 3 to 20 years of experience.

Craftsman / Assistant Craftsman: 8th Pass with experience of around 02 to 26 years in relevant field.

Head of Placement (Placement): MBA / PGDM with Minimum 55% Marks or Masters in Mass Communication with minimum 55% marks with 10 years of experience.

Manager (HR – Legal): LLB with minimum 55 per cent of marks. MBA/ PGDM with specialization in the field of HR Management/ Industrial Relations and minimum 10 years of experience.

Assistant Manager (Training): Degree with minimum 55 per cent of marks with MBA / PGDM.

Assistant Manager (Administration): Degree with minimum 55 per cent of marks or MBA / PGDM.

Assistant Manager (HR and Admin): Degree with minimum 55 per cent of marks or MBA / PGDM.

Assistant Manager (Accounts and Finance): MBA (Finance) / CA / CWA / CMA or M.Com. with minimum 55 per cent marks and Diploma in Computer Application (DCA) with minimum 3 years of experience.

Assistant Manager (Maintenance): M.E. / M.Tech / M.Sc. Engineering / B.E. / B.Tech / B.Sc. engineering in Civil engineering with minimum 55 per cent of marks. Minimum 3 years of experience.

System Assistant (ITSC): MCA / M.Sc. / BCA / B.Tech (IT / CS) B.Sc. with Diploma in Computer Application.

Accountant: B.Com. Preference will be given to candidates with hands on work experience in similar field.

Office Executive (HR, Library and Others): Degree / Diploma in Secretarial Practice / Diploma in Office Automation with relevant experience.

Selection Process: Only shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can download the application form through the link https://fddiindia.com/uploads/career/Current-Openings-For-Academic&Non-Academic-2020.pdf. Completed applications along with attested copy of all qualification and experience certificates addressed to “Deputy Manager – HR, Footwear Design and Development Institute, A-10/A, Sector-24, Noida – 201301, District Gautam Budh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), E-mail id: [email protected]”. The last date for receipt of application is February 14.

Scholarship

Breakthrough Generation Fellowship 2020

Description: The Breakthrough Institute, California has announced this award from recent graduates and postgraduates from around the world and offers financial awards. This fellowship aims to support the development of a new generation of thinkers and writers.

Eligibility: Final-year undergraduates, college graduates, and postgraduates from around the world, who are interested in any of the three research areas i.e. energy, cities, or food & farming.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will get USD 600 per week for 10 months and additional travel and housing assistance stipends..

Last Date to Apply: February 11, 2020

Application: Apply offline

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/BGF2

Trent University Entrance Scholarships 2020

Description: Trent University, Canada has announced this scholarship for the students who are eligible for getting enrolled in an undergraduate course at Trent University, Canada. The selected students will get variable financial awards.

Eligibility:– Students who have proof of English proficiency (or conditional admission through Trent-ESL: English for University) and meet minimum grades requirement as outlined in country-specific admissions requirements, can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will get financial awards up to CAD 3,000.

Last Date to Apply: February 15, 2020

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/TUE1

All India Scholarship Test Exam (AISTE) 2020

Description: Ctoan Consultancy Pvt. Ltd, India has announced this scholarship for the Class 4 to 12 students. The aim of this scholarship exam is to offer financial support to students for their welfare and education. Selected students will receive a scholarship and other benefits.

Eligibility: Indian student of Class 4 to 12 can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Three national-level awards and two state-level awards will be offered. Award amount is up to INR 90,000 and 1000 students will get participation certificates.

Last Date to Apply: February 20, 2020

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/AIS1

SheBegan International Scholarship for Women 2020-21

Description: SheBegan, an international organisation has announced this scholarship for the women pursuing full-time graduate, undergraduate, or postdoctoral programs in the U.S.A. studying in full-time courses. The scholarships will provide financial support to the selected students.

Eligibility: Indian female candidate studying full-time graduate, undergraduate, or postdoctoral programs in the U.S.A, can apply for this scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will get degree sponsorship up to USD 32,000 depending on the level of the study, book expenses, healthcare insurance and monthly stipend among other benefits.

Last Date to Apply: April 20, 2020

Application: Submit online applications

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/SBW1

