Apply Now: Latest job & scholarship notifications

Shipping Corporation (SCI)

Posts: Various managers – 48

Eligibility:

HR: 2 years full time MBA/MMS with specialization in Personnel Management/HRD/ HRM/ industrial Relations/ Labour Welfare OR 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ Labour Welfare / HRM OR Masters in Personnel Management from UGC/AICTE recognized university/ institute with minimum of 60 per cent of marks.

Management: 2 years full time MBA /Post Graduate Degree in Business Management/ Post Graduate Diploma in Management from a UGC/AICTE recognized university/ institute with minimum of 60 per cent of marks.

Civil Engineering: 4 years full time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from a UGC/AICTE recognized university/ institute with minimum of 60 per cent of marks.

Law: Full time degree in Law (3 years / 5 years) from a recognised University India with minimum of 60 per cent marks. CS Qualification is desirable.

Fire & Security: Full time regular BE/ B.Tech in Fire & Safety Engineering from AICTE approved / UGC recognised university (10+2+4 regular stream) with minimum of 60 per cent of marks. Personnel with relevant experience in PSUs/PSBs will be given preference.

Deputy General Manager (Law) – E7: Degree in Law (3 years / 5 years) with minimum of 60 per cent marks. CS Qualification is desirable. Minimum 17 years post qualification experience.

Deputy General Manager (Civil) – E7: Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering with minimum of 60 per cent marks. Minimum 17 years post qualification experience.

Selection Process:

For Assistant Manager posts: Shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification, group discussion and personal interview.

For DGM posts: Candidates will be shortlisted based on the eligibility criteria for educational qualification, age and experience. Shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interviews.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://apply.registernow.in/SCI/AsstMngr and https://apply.registernow.in/SCI/DGMC. The last date to apply is February 24.

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board

Posts: PGTs, TGTS, various teachers – 3358

Eligibility:

PGT: Master’s Degree in concerned subject with Degree/ Diploma in training /Education. Minimum 3 years of experience of teaching in a college/ higher secondary school/ high school in the subject concerned.

TGT: Bachelor Degree in concerned discipline / subject.

Physical Education Teacher: Graduate with Bachelor’s of Physical Education (B.P.Ed.) or its equivalent.

Domestic Science Teacher: Bachelor’s Degree in Domestic Science/Home Science + Bachelor’s in Education (B.Ed.) with Domestic Science/ Home Science as a Teaching Subject.

Music Teacher: B.A. Degree with Music as one of the subject OR Higher secondary pass with Sangeet Visharad Examination / Sangeet Prabhakar Examination or equivalent qualification.

Drawing Teacher: 5 years diploma in Drawing/ Painting/ Sculpture/ Graphic Art OR Master’s Degree in Drawing and Painting/Fine Art OR Bachelor Degree in Drawing/ Painting/ Fine Art plus Two years full time diploma in Painting/Fine Art.

Librarian: Any Degree with Bachelor Degree or Equivalent diploma in Library Science. Minimum 2 years of experience.

TGT Special Education Teacher: Graduate with B.Ed (Special Education) or B.Ed. with a two years Diploma in Special Education or Post Graduate Professional Diploma in Special Education (OR) Any other equivalent qualification approved by Rehabilitation Council of India. Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) conducted by the CBSE.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected based on Tier I Examination, Tier II Examination and Skill Test (If applicable).

How to apply: Eligible candidates must apply online only through DSSSB Delhi online application registration system (OARS) portal. The last date to apply is February 23.

Reserve Bank of India

Posts: Medical consultants – 2

Eligibility:

MBBS degree of any recognized University in the Allopathic system of medicine recognized by the Medical Council of India. Minimum of two years’ experience in practicing medicine in any hospital or clinic as a medical practitioner.

Selection Process: Interview

How to apply: Eligible candidates apply in prescribed application format, completed applications should reach to the General Manager & O-i-C, Reserve Bank of India, ‘Apphira’ Building, Fruit Garden, Shillong-Jowai Road, P.O. Laitumkhrah, Shillong-793003 on or before February 22.

The application from eligible candidates should reach The General Manager (Officer-in-charge), Reserve Bank of India, 2nd Floor, Jackson Gate Building, Lenin Sarani, Agartala – 799 001 on or before 05.00 pm of February 21.

Rail Wheel Factory

Posts: 5 sports quota

Eligibility:

Technician Grade III (Level 2): 10th Pass (Matric) plus National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) / ITI granted by NCVT in the relevant Mechanical / Electrical / Civil Engineering Trades (OR) 10th Pass – the selected candidate has to undergo 3 years of training.

Level 1: 10th Pass or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

Selection Process: All eligible candidates will be called for the trials.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://rwf.indianrailways.gov.in/works/uploads/files/Misc/PersonnelDept/Notifications/Sports%20quota/Sports%20Quota%20Notification%202019-20%20II.pdf. Application in prescribed application format (A-4 size paper). Candidates should send their applications by post addressed to ‘The Senior Personnel Officer’, Personnel Department, Rail Wheel Factory (Ministry oi Railways), Administrative Building, Yelahanka, Bangalore 560064, Contact Number: 080-28072616. Alternatively, candidates can drop their applications directly in Drop Box placed at the Personnel Department office premises located on the 2nd Floor, at address mentioned above. The closing date for receipt of applications is February 24.

Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology

Posts: Sr. Technical Officer – 6

Eligibility:

Sr. Technical Officer (Genomics): M.Sc or equivalent in Biological/Life Sciences with 55 per cent marks and two years of experience in the relevant area/field.

Sr. Technical Officer (Genome Data Analysis): M.Sc or equivalent in Biological/ Life Sciences/ Bioinformatics with 55 per cent marks and two years of experience in the relevant area/ field.

Sr. Technical Officer (Civil Engineering): B.E./B.Tech or equivalent with 55 per cent of marks in Civil Engineering and two years of experience in the relevant area/field.

Sr. Technical Officer (Information Technology/ Enterprise Resource Planning): MCA ( including Integrated MCA degree) with 55% marks after 1st class B.Sc/ BCA and two years of experience in the relevant area/field.

Sr. Technical Officer (Imaging): M.Sc or equivalent in Biological/Life Sciences with 55 per cent of marks and five years of experience in the relevant area/field.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the website http://www.igib.res.in followed by sending hard copy of online application and data sheet generated duly signed along with copies of mark sheets, certificates, reprint of applications and other testimonials.

The computer generated application duly signed by the candidate and accompanied by self-attested copies of the certificates, mark sheets, testimonials in support of age, education qualifications, experience, re-prints of publications and caste certificate, if applicable along with one recent passport size self-signed photograph affixed should be sent in an envelope super-scribed “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF _ (Post Code _)” so as to reach the Recruitment Section, CSIR- Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology, Delhi – 110007, on or before March 3.

Scholarship

Rolls-Royce Unnati Scholarships for Women Engineering Students 2020

Description: Rolls-Royce India Private Limited invites scholarship applications from girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of engineering degree programmes. The scholarship programme is meant to support girl students in completing their engineering programmes.

Eligibility: The scholarship is open for girl students studying in the 1st/2nd/3rd year of Engineering degree course. They must be pursuing Engineering in fields like Aerospace, Computers, Electronics, Marine, etc. from an AICTE recognised institution in India. Marks scored in Class 10 and 12 board examinations should be more than 60%..

Prizes & Rewards: The selected women students will receive INR 35,000 (Per Student)

Last Date to Apply: March 31, 2020

Application Mode: Online applications only

Short Source URL: www.b4s.in/TT/UNS1

Heinrich Böll Foundation Scholarships for Post Graduation 2020

Description: Heinrich Böll Foundation is granting scholarships to graduates from outside Germany in accordance with the guidelines issued by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education & Research and the Foreign office.

Eligibility: The applicants who have completed a master’s degree can apply. They must also have proof of professional qualification.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will receive EUR 850 per month along with various individual allowances

Last Date to Apply: March 01, 2020

Application Mode: Online applications only

Short Source URL: www.b4s.in/TT/HBO1

Taiwan ICDF International Higher Education Scholarship Program 2020

Description: Applications are invited from undergraduate, master’s and PhD applicants for Taiwan ICDF International Higher Education Scholarship Program 2020. Under this program, scholarships for higher education will be provided by the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) in cooperation with partner universities in Taiwan.

Eligibility: Open for undergraduate, master’s and PhD applicants. Applicants must satisfy admission requirements of the partner university and specific visa requirements. They must also meet the regulations governing resident, visiting and permanent residency of aliens set by ROC (Taiwan) National Immigration Agency.

Prizes & Rewards: Monthly allowance up to TWD 17,000, full tuition-fee waiver, economy-class air tickets, accommodation, insurance fee, credit fee, and more.

Last Date to Apply: March 15, 2020

Application Mode: Online applications only

Short Source URL: www.b4s.in/TT/TIS1

Architecture, Design and Planning Dean’s International Merit Scholarship 2020

Description: The University of Sydney’s School of Architecture, Design and Planning is offering financial assistance to its undergraduate applicants. The scholarship aims to encourage international students to pursue undergraduate courses in the Faculty of Architecture, Design and Planning.

Eligibility: The international students who have recently completed high school (i.e. Class 12) can apply. They must have scored a minimum ATAR of 95 or equivalent. They must be applying for one of the Bachelor’s courses at the University of Sydney’s School of Architecture, Design and Planning.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive AUD 1,000 per annum tenable for one year only.

Last Date to Apply: March 31, 2020

Application Mode: No application required

Short Source URL: www.b4s.in/TT/ADP1

