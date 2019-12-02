Apply Now: Latest jobs and scholarship opportunities

By | Published: 12:16 am 5:49 pm

Job Opportunities

South Central Railway

Posts: Act Apprentices – 4103

Eligibility: Candidates should possess 10th Class/ SSC/ Matriculation with 50 per cent of aggregate marks. Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in concerned trade is required.

Selection process: Selection of the eligible candidates for imparting training under the Apprentice Act, 1961 will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidates in both matriculation [with minimum 50 per cent (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://104.211.221.149/instructions.php. The last date to apply is December 8.

North Western Railway

Posts: 2,209

Eligibility: Candidate must have passed minimum 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 per cent of marks. Candidates should possess National Trade Certificate (ITI) in concerned trade issued by NCVT / SCVT.

Selection Process: Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates. The merit list will be prepared for the purpose on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation with 50 per cent of marks) + ITI Marks.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://rrcactapp.in/. The last date to apply is December 8.

HPCL

Posts: 72

Name of the posts: Operations Technician: 66

Boiler Technician: 6

Eligibility: All the qualifications should be full time regular course recognized by respective State Board or applicable competent authority. Courses offered through part time or distance mode for employed person will not be entertained for the purpose of educational eligibility criteria. The Candidates (belonging to General, EWS and OBC-NC category) should have secured minimum 60 per cent aggregate in all semesters/years marks in qualifying diploma / degree examinations, relaxed to 50 per cent aggregate in all semesters / years marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Selection process: Candidates fulfilling all of the above eligibility criteria for respective positions will be called for a written test/ computer based test (CBT) comprising of general aptitude test and technical / professional knowledge. The written test/ CBT is likely to be conducted at 5 centers i.e., Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam, Kolkata, Chennai & Delhi.

However, HPCL reserves the right to cancel or add any center. Candidates may be called for written test at any center other than his choice. Candidates qualifying in the written test/ CBT will be called for Skill Test, in order of the category-wise and position wise merit list (as per cut – off marks decided by HPCL). Skill test shall be of “qualifying nature” only. The candidates qualifying skill test will have to appear for pre-employment medical examination. Reference for a medical examination does not mean final selection.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply through the website https://www.hindustanpetroleum.com/. The last date to apply is December 21.

National Geophysical Research Institute

Posts: Scientist, Senior Scientist – 19

Eligibility: Scientist: Candidates should possess Ph.D. (Submitted/Awarded) in Geophysics/ Geosciences/ Earth Sciences/ Physical Sciences with specialization in the area of Electrical/ Electromagnetic Geophysics/ Geo-electromagnetism

Senior Scientist: Candidates should possess Ph.D. in Geophysics/ Geosciences/ Earth Sciences/ Physical Sciences with specialization in the area of Electrical / Electromagnetic Geophysics/ Geoelectromagnetism with two years of experience.

Desirable: Demonstrated excellence in basic and applied research through publication of scientific papers in peer reviewed journals in the area of Electrical/ Electromagnetic Geophysics/ Geoelectromagnetism R&D in the area of Electrical/ Electromagnetic Geophysics Geo-electromagnetism.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply through the link https://www.ngri.org.in/. The last date to apply is December 20.

NILERD

Posts: Director, Joint Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director – 8

Eligibility: Director: Candidates should possess PhD and Master’s Degree in Economics/Development Studies/ Statistics/ Engineering or Technology/ Business Management or any of the area in Social Sciences from a recognized University. Minimum 10 years’ post qualification (i.e. Ph. D) experience in research or teaching at supervisory level in Govt./ University/ Autonomous Bodies/ reputed research institution in any of the areas namely; SDGs/ sustainable development/ structural reforms/ monitoring and evaluation of policy, program/ Statistics /Econometrics/ Labour Economics/ Industrial Economics/ Economics of Health/ Education/ Rural Development. Published work of high quality is required.

Joint Director: Master’s Degree in Economics/ Development Studies/ Statistics/ Engineering or Technology/ Business Management or any of the area in Social Sciences from a recognized University. Minimum 8 years’ post qualification (i.e. Masters’ Degree) experience in research or teaching at supervisory level in Govt./ University/ Autonomous Bodies/ reputed research institution in any of the areas namely; SDGs/ sustainable development/ structural reforms/ monitoring and evaluation of policy, program/ Statistics/ Econometrics/ Labour Economics/ Industrial Economics/ Economics of Health/ Education/ Rural Development. Published work of high quality is required.

Deputy Director: Master’s Degree in Economics/ Development Studies/ Statistics/ Engineering or Technology/ Business Management or any of the area in Social Sciences from a recognized university. Minimum 5 years’ post qualification (i.e. Masters’ Degree) experience in research or teaching at supervisory level in Govt./ University/ Autonomous Bodies/ reputed research institution in any of the areas namely; SDGs/ sustainable development/ structural reforms/ monitoring and evaluation of policy, program/ Statistics / Econometrics/ Labour Economics/ Industrial Economics/ Economics of Health/ Education/Rural Development.

Assistant Director: Master’s Degree in Economics/Development Studies/ Statistics/ Engineering or Technology/ Business Management or any of the area in Social Sciences from a recognized University. Minimum 3 years’ post qualification (i.e. Masters’ Degree) experience in research or teaching in Govt./ University/ Autonomous Bodies/ reputed research institution in any of the areas namely; SDGs/ sustainable development/ structural reforms/monitoring and evaluation of policy, program/ Statistics /Econometrics/ Labour Economics/ Industrial Economics/ Economics of Health/ Education/ Rural Development.

How to apply: Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria, qualifications and experience may submit their applications neatly typed and signed giving the details: Name of the post applied for, Full Name of the Applicant in Block letters, Date of Birth, Nationality, Father’s/Husband’s Name, Permanent Address, Educational/Professional Qualifications from Matriculation onwards,

Details of Experience with scale of pay of the post, duration and nature of appointment, duties performed/ being performed, present position with scale of pay and gross emoluments, whether SC/ ST/ OBC or handicapped etc. Attested copies of certificates in support of age, qualification, experience and caste may also be enclosed along with the application.

Candidates should send their application by post at Director (Administration), National Institute of Labour Economics Research and Development, Sector A-7, Institutional Area, Narela, Delhi -110040 latest by December 15.

Ramjas College

Posts: Assistant Professors – 134

Eligibility: Good academic record as defined by the university with at least 55 per cent of marks (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) at the Master’s Degree (Post Graduate) level in a relevant subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university. Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test conducted by the UGC, CSIR.

Selection Process: Interview only

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://colrec.du.ac.in/. The last date to apply is December 6.

Scholarships

Fair and Lovely Career Foundation Scholarship

Description: Fair and Lovely Career Foundation invites applications from girl students to earn scholarship for their higher studies (UG/PG) across disciplines. Girl students attending preparatory classes for various professional courses and entrance examinations can also apply for this scholarship.

Eligibility: Girl students who are in the age group of 15 to 30 years and residents of India can apply for this scholarship. The applicant must be enrolled in select UG or PG programmes or must be attending preparatory classes for IIT-JEE, NEET, AIIMS, Civil Services, CA and similar select courses. Applicants must have scored a minimum of 60% marks in both Class 10 and Class 12. The family income of applicants must be less than INR 6 Lakhs per year.

Prizes & Rewards: Scholarship amount ranging between INR 25,000 to 50,000.

Last Date to Apply: 15-12-2019

Application mode: Submit online applications

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/FAL11

NCERT Doctoral Fellowship 2019

Description: NCERT Doctoral Fellowships 2019 is an opportunity for young scholars to pursue innovative research in the field of education. This fellowship supports deserving candidates through financial award and a monthly stipend.

Eligibility: Scholars below the age of 35 years who are registered for PhD degree or working toward PhD registration from a recognized university and have scored at least 60% at the graduate and post-graduate levels, can apply for this fellowship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected candidates will get a monthly stipend up to INR 25,000 and an annual contingency grant of INR 10,000 for a maximum period of three years.

Last Date to Apply: 30-11-2019

Application mode: Apply via post

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/NDF1

Tata Innovation Fellowship 2019-2020

Description: The department of Biotechnology of Ministry of Science & Technology, GOI. offers this fellowship to reward scientist who are working towards innovative solutions to problems related to health care, agriculture and other allied areas. The selected scholars will receive an annual financial grant and a monthly stipend.

Eligibility: PhD holders, in Agriculture, Life Sciences or have a master’s degree in medical sciences or biotechnology or equivalent degree are eligible for this fellowship. The applicants must also hold a permanent position in an organization/institute/university engaged in research and development and must be less than 55 years of age.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected fellow will get a monthly stipend of INR 25,000 in addition to the salary and an annual grant of INR 6,00,000 for 5 years.

Last Date to Apply: 31-12-2019

Application mode: Apply online via email

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/TIF0

College Board India Scholars Program 2019-20

Description: College Board in association with Global Higher Education Alliance institutions is offering financial support to students looking forward to taking admission in Indian universities post class 12, based on the SAT. Also, the program offers full tuition fee scholarship for graduation degree at member institutions.

Eligibility: For SAT fee discount, the applicant must be an Indian resident with an annual family income less than 10L and must be studying in class 11 or 12. To be considered eligible for a full college tuition scholarship, the applicant’s family income should be below INR 4L p.a. The student must also perform very well in SAT and must receive an offer of admission from the Global Higher Education Alliance institution.

Prizes & Rewards: Up to 90% waiver for SAT examination and complete tuition fee waiver for study in member institutions based on their SAT Exam performance of min. 1350 out of 1600 and annual income should be less than 4L acceptance to the respective courses.

Last Date to Apply: 31-05-2020

Application mode: Apply online

Short Url: http://www.b4s.in/tt/CBI2

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com

Awards and Competitions

Express Kasturba Gandhi contribution through Poems, Paintings and Sketches

https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/aw ards/express-kasturba-gandhi-contribution- through-poems-paintings-andsketches.html

Last Date: 15.01.2020

STPI Neuron Open Challenge

https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/aw ards/stpi-neuron-open-challenge.html

Last Date: 30.11.2019

Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances Online Hackathon

https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/aw ards/department-of-administrative-reforms- and-public-grievances-onlinehackathon. html

Last Date : 05.01.2020

Water Heroes – Share Your Stories Contest

https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/aw ards/water-heroes-share-your-storiescontest.html

Last Date: 30.06.2020

Young Researcher Award 2020

Applications are invited for the “Young Researcher Award – 2020” by LADY TATA MEMORIAL TRUST.

https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/awards/lady_tata_memorial_trust_young_researcher_ award.html

Last Date: 15.01.2020

Shishir Rameshwar National Talent Hunt 2019-2020

Eligibility: 10th, 11th or 12th Appearing, Pursuing Graduation (1st, 2nd or 3rd Year) The Applicant must be a citizen of India. Male & Female both can apply.

https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/shis hir-rameshwar-national-talent-hunt.html

Last Date : 15.12.2019

Scholarships

Charles Wallace India Trust Awards 2020-21

https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/cha rles_wallace_india_trust_awards.html

Last Date: 31.12.2019

L&T Build India scholarship – 2020

Eligibility: Final year B.E / B.Tech degree in Civil / Electrical Engineering 65 % & above marks in B.E / B.Tech till 06th Semester With a flair for building landmarks. https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/larse n_and_toubro_scholarships.html

Last Date : 31.12.2019

Vidyadhan Scholarship Programme

DYES Vidyakreeda Program 2019 Open Now

Eligibility : Students whose family annual income is less than Rs. 6 Lakhs and who have completed their 10th grade/SSLC exam in the year 2018/19 from Karnataka. https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/vidya dhan-scholarship-program-from-sarojinidamodaran- foundation.html

Last date : 10.12.2019

M.P Birla Utthan Scholarship for Class 11

Location Preference : Students near by M.P Birla plant would be given first preference https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/m-pbirla- utthan-scholarship-for-class-11-students. html

Last Date : 06.12.2019

JSW UDAAN: Diploma And Certificate Courses

https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/vidya saarathi-jsw-foundations-udaan-scholarship- for-diploma-students.html

Last Date : 10.12.2019

JSW UDAAN: Student Pursuing PGD Courses

https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/vidya saarathi-jsw-foundations-udaan-scholarship. html

Last Date: 10.12.2019

Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation

Eligibility : MBBS, Engineering ,B Sc. Nursing * MBA * Agriculture (B.Sc) including BSc (Hons) Cooperation & Banking with Agricultural Sciences conducted by Agriculture Universities Students from the following CSR identified states are eligible to apply for the scholarships : Kerala , Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat

https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/fedbank_ hormis_memorial_foundation_scholarships. html

Last Date : 31.12.2019

JSW UDAAN for fulltime B.E./B.Tech students

https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/jswudaan- scholarship-for-students-pursuingfulltime- be-btech-courses.html

Last Date : 10.12.2019

Samsung Star Scholar Programme

Eligibility: The scholarship program is applicable for students of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVs) currently pursuing a full term B. Tech/Dual Degree (B.Tech + M.Tech) course in an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) or a National Institute of Technology (NIT) in India.

https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/sams ung-star-scholar-scholarships.html

Last date For Application : 10.12.2019

M3M Foundation Scholarship Scheme

Eligibility: The Foundation is providing liberal scholarships to deserving students from 9th standard to Ph.D Level

https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/m3m -foundation-scholarship-scheme.html

Bharat Excellence Scholarship Test 2019

Eligibility : Students from 6th to 10th Class throughout INDIA can apply. https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/bhar at-excellence-scholarship-test.html

Last Date : 20.12.2019

Lady Tata Memorial Trust JRF Scholarship

Eligibility : Applicants who have completed their M.B.B.S. / M.Sc.graduation in 2018 and 2019 should only apply for the academic year 2020-21 for the JR award.

https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/ lady-tata-memorial-trust-junior-researchscholarship.html

Last Date : 15.01.2020

Thiel Fellowship for young people

About This Fellowship: The Thiel Fellowship is a two-year, $100,000 grant for young people who want to build new things instead of sit in a classroom.

https://www.scholarshipsinindia.com/fellowship/ thiel-fellowship.html

Last date : We accept applications year round and review them as they come in round the year.

Hornby Edu Trust Scholarships 2020

Eligibility : The A.S.Hornby Educational Trust scholarships are awarded every year to English language teachers from outside the UK to study for a Masters degree in English Language Teaching (ELT) at the University of Warwick.https://www.scholarshipsinindia.

Courtesy: www.scholarshipsinindia.com

