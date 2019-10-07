Apply Now: Latest Jobs and Scholarships- 2019

By | Published: 1:00 am 8:04 pm

JOBS

DRDO

Posts: 224

Name of the posts:

Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing): 13

Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing): 54

Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing): 4

Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing): 28

Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing): 4

Security Assistant ‘A’: 40

Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III): 3

Assistant Halwai-cum Cook: 29

Vehicle Operator ‘A’: 23

Fire Engine Driver ‘A’: 6

Fireman: 20

Eligibility:

Stenographer Grade-II (English Typing): A pass in Class XII from a recognised Board or University is required. The applicants should undergo skill test-dictation 10 minutes at 80 words per minute and transcription-50 minutes (English) on computers.

Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing): A pass in Class XII or equivalent from a recognised Board or University is a must. Skill test norms on computer: English typing at 35 words per minutes.

Administrative Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing): A pass in Class XII or equivalent from a recognised Board or University is required. Skill test norms on computer: Hindi typing at 30 words per minutes.

Store Assistant ‘A’ (English Typing): A pass in Class XII or equivalent from a recognised Board or University. Skill test norms on computer: English typing @ 35 words per minute.

Store Assistant ‘A’ (Hindi Typing): A pass in Class XII or equivalent from a recognised Board or University. Skill test norms on computer: Hindi typing at 30 words per minutes.

Security Assistant ‘A’: A pass in Class XII Or equivalent from a recognised Board or University or equivalent certificate awarded by Armed Forces in the case of ex-servicemen. Physical fitness and capability to undertake strenuous duties is a must.

Clerk (Canteen Manager Grade-III): The applicants should possess a Secondary School Certificate recognised by the Central or State governments. Accurate typing speed in English or Hindi or 8,000 key depressions per hour for data entry in computer is required for the post. The applicants should have two years of experience in canteen management in a government or semi-government or autonomous organisation.

Assistant Halwai-cum Cook: The post requires Secondary School Certificate and two years of experience in cooking in a government or semi-government or autonomous organisation.

Vehicle Operator ‘A’: The applicants should have passed Class X and should possess a valid driving license for two or three wheelers and light and heavy vehicles. Candidates should have knowledge of motor mechanism and experience of driving a motor car for at least three years.

Fire Engine Driver ‘A’: A pass in Class X from a recognised Board. The applicants should possess a valid driving license for two or three wheelers and light and heavy vehicles. Knowledge of Traffic regulations is a must.

Fireman: A secondary school certificate recognised by the Central or State government.

Selection: Computer based test and trade or skill or physical fitness and capability test wherever applicable.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates must apply online through the link https://www.drdo.gov.in/drdo/ceptam/ceptamnoticeboard.html. The last date to apply is October 15.

Northern Railway

Posts: 119

Name of the posts:

Commercial Department, Catering Unit – Service Side: 94

Commercial Department, Catering Unit – Cooking Side: 24

Eligibility: Candidates who passed Class X and possessing an ITI in Food Beverages/ Food and Beverages Guest Service under Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) are eligible to apply.

Candidates who cleared Class X and completed a course in Food and Beverages Service or Hospitality Assistant Modular Employable Skills (MES) under SDI as approved by NCVT can also apply.

Candidates who passed Class X and a possessing diploma in Food & Beverage Operation from any of the institutes of Hotel Management under National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology or any other institutions run by Central or State governments or bodies or recognised by central or state governments or bodies can also apply.

Selection: Written examination followed by documents verification.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://mts.rrcnr.org/. The last date to apply is October 15.

RITES Limited

Posts: 21

Name of the posts:

Graduate Apprentice: 16

Diploma Apprentice: 5

Eligibility: The prescribed qualification should be from a recognized University/Institute in relevant disciplines with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate for general and EWS candidates and 50 per cent marks in aggregate in case of OBC/ SC/ ST/ PWD candidates against reserved positions.

Graduate Apprentice: BE/ BTech engineering graduate in Civil / Mechanical / Electrical / ECE can apply.

Diploma Apprentice: Diploma holders in Civil / Electrical / Mechanical / Chemical are eligible to apply.

Selection: Personal interview

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://recruit.rites.com/frmRegistration.aspx. The last date to apply is October 24.

Reserve Bank of India

Posts: 199

Name of the posts:

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – General: 156

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DEPR: 20

Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) – DSIM: 23

Eligibility:

Officers (General): A minimum of 60 per cent marks (50 per cent in case of SC/ST/PwBD) or an equivalent grade in bachelor’s degree as well as in Class XII (or diploma or equivalent) and Class X examinations is a must.

Officers (DEPR): A master’s degree in Economics / Econometrics / Quantitative Economics / Mathematical Economics / Integrated Economics Course/ Finance, with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or an equivalent from a recognised Indian or Foreign University or Institute is required.

Candidates having PGDM or MBA in Finance with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or an equivalent a recognised Indian or Foreign University or Institute (or) master’s degree in Economics in any of the sub-categories of economics i.e. agricultural, business, developmental, applied, etc., with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or an equivalent from a recognised Indian or Foreign University /Institute are also eligible to apply.

Officers (DSIM): A master’s degree in Statistics or Mathematical Statistics or Mathematical Economics or Econometrics or Statistics & Informatics from IIT-Kharagpur or Applied Statistics and Informatics from IIT-Bombay with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent is required for the post.

The applicants having a master’s degree in Mathematics with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or an equivalent and one year post graduate diploma in Statistics or related subjects from an Institute of repute (or) M.Statistics degree from a Indian Statistical Institute with a minimum of 55 per cent marks in aggregate (or) Postgraduate diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) jointly offered by ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Calcutta with a minimum of 55 per cent marks or equivalent grade can apply.

Selection: Online examination and interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/Scripts/bs_viewcontent.aspx?Id=3766. The last date to apply is October 11.

Scholarships

AICTE-Saksham Scholarship Scheme 2019-20

Description: AICTE is providing scholarships to differently abled students for pursuing technical degree or diploma courses from recognized institutions in India. The scholarship programme is aimed to encourage students towards technical education by lending financial support.

Eligibility: All specially-abled students with disability levels not less than 40 per cent can apply provided they should have currently enrolled in one year of any degree or diploma programme at AICTE recognised institutions. Only applicants with family income less than Rs.8 lakh per year are eligible for the scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a fixed tuition fee reimbursement of up Rs.30,000 and incidental charges benefit of Rs.2,000 per month for up to 10 months or one year.

Last Date to Apply: October 8.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/AAS4

AICTE Pragati Scholarship for Girls 2019-20

Description: AICTE has announced this year’s Pragati Scholarship Scheme for girls who need financial assistance to pursue higher education in the field of technical and professional studies.

Eligibility: Indian girls’ enrolled in first year of degree or diploma programme at any institution approved by AICTE can apply for this scholarship. All applicants must have a family income of less than Rs.8 lakhs per annum.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected girl students will receive a fixed tuition fee reimbursement of up to Rs.30,000 and incidental charges benefit of Rs.2,000 per month for up to 10 months or a year.

Last Date to Apply: October 8.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/PSG2

University of Sussex Sports Scholarships Scheme 2019

Description: – Indian athletes who wish to pursue higher education abroad are invited by the University of Sussex to pursue undergraduate studies with scholarship benefits and other academic support. The scholarship programme aims to support the sporting excellence of Indian students at an international level.

Eligibility: Students who have a proven record of athletics at state and national level in India and are applying for undergraduate admissions at the University of Sussex are eligible for the scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected athletes will receive a scholarship amount of GBP 500 to GBP 1250 per annum for the duration of their graduation programme.

Application: Apply online.

Deadline: October 11.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/SSS2

Merck India Charitable Trust (MICT) Scholarship 2019-20

Description: Merck India is providing scholarships to underprivileged students in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane to help them in pursuing higher education. The scholarship is a long-term programme which helps school students to cover academic expenses till their graduation.

Eligibility: Students from Bengaluru, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mumbai who passed Class X in 2018-19 with minimum 80 per cent marks can apply for this scholarship. Only students whose total family income from all sources is less than Rs.2.40 lakh per annum are eligible.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a scholarship sum of Rs.35,000 per year on actual basis to manage their academic expenses till they complete their graduation.

Last Date to Apply: October 15.

Application: Apply online or offline.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/MIC9

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com

