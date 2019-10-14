Apply Now: Latest Jobs and Scholarships- 2019

By | Published: 12:46 am 4:52 pm

RITES Limited

Posts: 21

Name of the posts:

Graduate Apprentice: 16

Diploma Apprentice: 5

Eligibility:

Graduate Apprentice: Candidates must have BE/ BTech engineering degree in Civil / Mechanical / Electrical / ECE.

Diploma Apprentice: Diploma holders in Civil / Electrical / Mechanical / Chemical are eligible to apply.

The prescribed qualification should be from a recognized University/Institute in relevant disciplines with a minimum of 60 per cent marks in aggregate for general and EWS candidates and 50 per cent marks in aggregate in case of OBC/ SC/ ST/ PWD candidates against reserved positions.

Selection: Personal interview

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://recruit.rites.com/frmRegistration.aspx. The last date to apply is October 24.

Engineering Services Examination

Posts: 495

Eligibility: The applicants must possess a degree in engineering from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956; or passed Sections A and B of the institution examinations of the Institution of Engineers (India).

The applicants who obtained a degree/ diploma in engineering from foreign University/ College/ Institution recognised by the government can also apply. Candidates who have passed Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (India) or Associate Membership Examination Parts II and III/Sections A and B of the Aeronautical Society of India or Graduate Membership Examination of the Institution of Electronics and Radio Engineers, London held after November, 1959 are also eligible to apply.

For the post of Indian Naval Armament Service (Electronics Engineering Posts) and Indian Radio Regulatory Service Gr ‘A’, any of the above mentioned qualification is required or for Indian Naval Armament Service (Electronics engineering posts) – the applicants must have a MSc degree or its equivalent with Wireless Communication Electronics, Radio Physics or Radio Engineering as a special subject. For Indian Radio Regulatory Service: M.Sc. degree or its equivalent with Wireless Communication Electronics, Radio Physics or Radio Engineering as a special subject or Master’s degree in Science with Physics and Radio Communication or Electronics or Telecommunication as a special subject is required.

Selection process: Preliminary, main and personality test.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php. The last date to apply is October 15.

UPSC

Posts: 102

Name of the posts:

Geologist, Group A: 79

Geophysicist, Group A: 5

Chemist, Group A: 15

Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A: 3

Eligibility:

Geologists Gr ‘A’: The post requires a master degree in Geological Science or Geology or Applied Geology or Geo-Exploration or Mineral Exploration or Engineering Geology or Marine Geology or Earth Science and Resource Management or Oceanography and Coastal Areas Studies or Petroleum Geosciences or Petroleum Exploration or Geochemistry or Geological Technology or Geophysical Technology. This degree should be from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or an educational institution established by an Act of Parliament.

Geophysicists Gr ‘A’: The applicants must have M.Sc. degree in Physics or Applied Physics or Geophysics or Integrated M.Sc. Exploration Geophysics or MSc Applied Geophysics or M.Sc. Marine Geophysics or M.Sc. Tech (Applied Geophysics) from a University incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature in India or other educational institutes established by an Act of the Parliament or declared to be deemed universities under the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

Chemists Gr ‘A’: The applicants should possess MSc. in Chemistry or Applied Chemistry or Analytical Chemistry from a University incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature or other educational Institutes established by an Act of the Parliament or declared to be deemed Universities under section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 i.e. recognized University.

Junior Hydrologists (Scientist B) Gr ‘A’: The post requires a master’s degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Marine Geology from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutes established by an act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as Universities under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. Candidates who obtained a master’s degree in Hydrogeology from a recognized University are also eligible to apply.

Selection: Candidates will be selected based on written examination and interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://upsconline.nic.in/mainmenu2.php. The last date to apply is October 15.

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited

Posts: 53

Name of the posts:

Operation Theatre Technician: 45

Operation Theatre Assistant: 8

Eligibility:

Operation Theatre Technician: The applicants must possess a Bachelor of Science with one year experience in relevant field or Class XII with Science along with five years of experience in relevant field. Preference will be given to candidates with certificate or diploma course in O.T. Techniques from recognized hospitals or institutions.

Operation Theatre Assistant: Candidates with Class XII with Science with two years of experience in relevant field can apply.

Selection: Selection will be made as per prescribed norms and requirement of the job.

How to apply: Application forms can be obtained from BECIL’s Corporate Office: C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida – 201307 or it can downloaded from www.becil.com. The duly filled in application form along with self-attested photocopies of educational and experience certificates, two passport size photographs, PAN card, Aadhaar card and non-refundable registration fee of Rs.500 for general and OBC candidates and Rs.250 for SC/ST/PH candidates by demand draft drawn in favour of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited payable at New Delhi or cash personally may be submitted to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P). Last date for submission of application form is October 25.

Scholarships

Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme

Scholarship: Prime Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for RPF/RPSF 2019-20

Description: Ministry of Railways, Government of India is offering scholarship assistance to students of ex-RPF/RPSF personnel for encouraging them towards higher education.

Eligibility: Wards/widows of ex-RPF/RPSF personnel who have cleared Class XII or graduation examinations with minimum 60 per cent marks and are currently enrolled in recognised institutions for undergraduate or postgraduate studies can apply for the scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected scholars will receive a monthly scholarship Rs 2,000 for men students and Rs.2,250 for women students.

Last Date to Apply: October 31.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/PMS5

Post Graduate Merit Scholarship

Scholarship: Post Graduate Merit Scholarship for University Rank Holders 2019-20

Description: The University Grants Commission is offering scholarships for the university rank holders to encourage talented students post-graduation education.

Eligibility: Students enrolled in PG programmes at recognised higher education institutions, who have secured first or second rank in previous graduation examination with minimum 60 per cent marks in selected disciplines can apply for the scholarship provided the applicants must be below 30 years of age.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive a scholarship sum of Rs.3,100 per month for the duration of two years.

Last Date to Apply: October 31.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/PGM3

National Fellowship and Scholarship

Scholarship: National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST Students 2019-20

Description: Ministry of Tribal Affairs has announced national fellowship programme to provide financial assistance to students from ST community for higher education. The programme includes scholarship and fellowship benefits for UG and PG students respectively.

Eligibility: Students enrolled in M.Phil or Ph.D. programmes at recognised institutions can apply for the fellowship grant. Students who enrolled in UG or PG programmes at recognised institutions with family income below Rs.6 lakh per annum can apply for scholarship programme.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected M.Phil or Ph.D. students will receive monthly fellowship amount up to Rs.28,000, HRA, contingency grant up to Rs.25,000 and monthly escorts/reader assistance up to Rs.2,000. Selected students of UG/PG programmes will receive full tuition fee scholarship up to Rs.2.5 lakh and other allowances up to Rs.74,400 for books, living expenses and computer.

Last Date to Apply: October 31.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/NFA2

Top Class Education Scheme

Scholarship: Top Class Education Scheme for SC Students 2019-20

Description: Students from Scheduled Caste communities are invited to apply for scholarship programme to receive benefits for higher education. A total of 1,500 scholarships will be provided to selected students.

Eligibility: Students from SC communities who have passed Class XII with family income less than Rs.6 lakh per annum can apply provided they should have enrolled in any full-time undergraduate or postgraduate programmes.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive full tuition fee scholarship up to Rs.3.75 lakhs per annum, living expenses of Rs.2,200 per month, books & stationery expenses of Rs.3,000 per annum and computer or related expenses of Rs. 45,000 (one-time) for the duration of their UG/PG course.

Last Date to Apply: October 31.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/TCE8

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .