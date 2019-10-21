Apply Now: Latest Jobs and Scholarships- 2019

By | Published: 12:45 am 4:28 pm

Food Corporation of India

Posts:

Various managers: 330 posts

Eligibility: Manager (General / Depot / Movement): A graduate degree or equivalent from recognized university with minimum 60 per cent marks or CA/ ICWA/ CS qualification is required.

Manager (Accounts): The applicants should possess Associate Membership of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or The Institute of Cost Accountants of India or The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Candidates who have completed BCom from a recognised university and postgraduate MBA in Finance full-time / diploma of minimum two years recognised by UGC/AICTE are also eligible for the post.

Postgraduate degree holders in MBA Finance part-time / diploma of minimum three years duration recognised by UGC/AICTE or postgraduate MBA in Finance /diploma through distance education mode recognized by UGC-AICTE- DEC Joint Committee can also apply.

Manager (Technical): The post requires BSc in Agriculture from a recognized University or BTech/BE degree in Food Science from a recognized University/ an institution approved by the AICTE.

Candidates with BTech/B.E degrees in Food Science and Technology or Food Technology or Food Processing Technology or Food Process Engineering or Food Processing or Food Presentation Technology from a recognized University/ an institution approved by the AICTE can also apply.

BTech/BE degree holders in Agricultural engineering or Bio-Technology or Industrial Bio-Technology or Bio-Chemical Engineering or Agricultural Bio-Technology from a recognized University/an institution approved by the AICTE are also eligible to apply.

Manager (Civil): A degree in civil engineering.

Manager (Electrical / Mechanical): A degree in Electrical or Mechanical engineering.

Manager (Hindi): A postgraduate degree or equivalent in Hindi with English as a subject at the degree level or vice versa is required for the post.

Selection: Online test and interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/fcirecmaug19/. The last date to apply is October 27.

Bank of Baroda

Posts: 5

Name of the posts:

Credit Operations Manager: Baroda Advance against Security: 2

Vice President-Product Manager – Cash Management (Government Business): 1

Assistant Vice President-Product Manager – Cash Management (Government Business): 1

Head – Collections & Debt Management – Retail and Granular businesses: 1

Credit Operations Manager: Any graduate degree holders with minimum 10 years of experience in banking and financial services including at least three years of experience in loan against securities division can apply.

Product Managers: The post requires BE/ BTech/ MCA/ MBA/ CA with minimum of five years of experience in Cash Management Product Development. Preference will be given to the candidates having prior experience in the product development of one or more recent / new government initiatives like treasury management, e-Marketplace, Public Expenditure Schemes.

Head: Any graduate with at least 25 years of work experience in retail assets across functional verticals in reputed banking and financial services can apply.

Selection: Shortlisted candidates will be called for personal interview and group discussion.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can register themselves online through Bank of Baroda Bank’s website. The last date to apply is October 25.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd

Posts: 233

Name of the posts:

Security Inspector: 13

Junior Officer –Official Language Implementation: 1

Junior Chemist Trainee: 6

Technical Assistant Trainee(Chemical): 113

Technical Assistant Trainee (Mechanical): 27

Technical Assistant Trainee (Electrical): 36

Technical Assistant Trainee (Instrumentation): 25

Draftsman Trainee: 1

Trainee Assistant (Finance): 1

Trainee Assistant (Materials): 4

Trainee Assistant (Hindi): 4

Trainee Assistant: 1

Eligibility:

Security Inspector: Any graduate from recognised University with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate for UR/OBC (NCL)/EWS category and minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate for SC/ST category with proficiency of computers are eligible. The post requires a minimum rank of Havildar in the Army or equivalent in Navy/Air Force with 15 years pensionable service with exemplary service record.

Junior Officer-Official Language Implementation: Candidates should possess a master’s degree in Hindi/English with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate with English/Hindi as a main subject at graduation level or master’s degree. A minimum eight years post qualification experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central or State governments or PSU or eight years of post-qualification teaching experience in relevant field is required.

Junior Chemist Trainee: The post requires a BSc degree in Chemistry with Chemistry/Analytical Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry/Polymer Chemistry/Applied Chemistry as principal subject with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate for UR/OBC (NCL) category and minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate for SC/ST category.

Technical Assistant Trainee (Chemical): A diploma in Chemical or petrochemical/ polymer or refinery engineering or technology with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate for UR/OBC(NCL)/EWS category and minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate for SC/ST/PWD(HH)/PWD (OH-OL) category.

Technical Assistant Trainee (Mechanical): The applicants should have a diploma in Mechanical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate for UR/OBC (NCL)/EWS category and minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate for SC/ST/PWD (HH) category.

Technical Assistant Trainee (Electrical): A diploma in Electrical engineering/ Electrical and Electronics engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate for UR/OBC (NCL)/EWS category and minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate for SC/ST/PWD-HH/PWD (OH-OL) category is required for the post.

Technical Assistant Trainee (Instrumentation): A diploma in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering/ Instrument Technology/ Instrumentation and Control Engineering/ Instrumentation and Process Control/ Instrumentation Engineering/ Electronics & Communication engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate for UR/OBC (NCL)/EWS category and minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate for SC/ST/PWD (OH-OA) category is a must.

Draftsman Trainee: Candidates should possess a diploma in Mechanical engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate and course completion certificate in AUTOCAD software.

Trainee Assistant: BCom/ BBM graduates with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate can apply.

Trainee Assistant (Materials): Bachelor degree holders in Science/ Commerce/ Arts/BBM/ BBA/ BCA/ diploma in any branch of engineering with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate for UR category and minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate for SC/ST/PWD-VH(LV) category are eligible to apply . Knowledge of computers will be considered as added advantage.

Trainee Assistant (Hindi): Candidates should have graduate degree from recognized university with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate for UR /OBC category and 50 per cent marks in aggregate for SC/PWD VH(LV) with Hindi/English as a compulsory or elective /optional subject.

The applicants should possess a graduate degree from recognized university in Hindi medium and should have English as a subject or graduate degree in any discipline (except engineering) with minimum 60 per cent marks in aggregate for UR /OBC category and 50 per cent marks in aggregate for SC/PWD-VH (LV) with Hindi Praveen/ Ratna/ Visharad degree course in Hindi from Voluntary Hindi Institute recognized by government of India.

Trainee Assistant: BA/BSc./B.Com/BBA/BBM/BCA degree holders with minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate can apply. Knowledge of computer is essential and applicants should be proficient in MS Office. Candidates with certificate in English type writing- Senior Grade will be given preference.

Selection: Written test followed by skill test, physical test and document scrutiny.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.eapplicationonline.com/MRPLAdvt782019/View/Registration95.aspx. The last date to apply is November 9.

Scholarships

STFC programme

Scholarship: STFC Meritorious Scholarship Programme

Description: Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited has announced scholarship programme to provide financial assistance to students from underprivileged families of commercial transport drivers. Under this programme, selected students will receive multi-year scholarships for professional studies after Class X and XII.

Eligibility: Students currently enrolled in diploma/ITI/polytechnic courses, or graduation/engineering (3-4 year) programmes can apply, provided they should have scored at least 60 per cent marks in Class X and XII. Applicant’s overall family income should be less than Rs.4 lakh per year.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive Rs.15,000 per year for ITI/polytechnic/diploma studies (maximum 3 years), and up to Rs.35,000 per year (maximum 4 years) for graduation/engineering studies.

Last Date to Apply: October 31.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/SIMT1

Central Sector Scheme

Scholarship: Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students 2019-20

Description: Department of Higher Education, government of India is providing scholarship assistance to meritorious students from financially challenged backgrounds for pursuing higher education after Class XII in their chosen discipline.

Eligibility: Students who have passed their Class XII examinations within the 80th percentile of relevant stream or state board, and are enrolled in regular UG/PG courses at recognised universities/colleges/institutions can apply if their family income is less than Rs.8 lakh per annum.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive scholarship of Rs.10,000 per annum for 3-4 year graduation programmes and Rs.20,000 per annum for post-graduation courses along with other provisional financial support based on the duration of education programme.

Last Date to Apply: October 31.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/CSS11

Financial Assistance

Scholarship: Financial Assistance for Education of the Wards of Beedi/Cine/IOMC/LSDM Workers – Post-Matric 2019-20

Description: Ministry of Labour and Employment, government of India has announced scholarship programme for children of Beedi/Cine/IOMC/LSDM workers across the nation. Students will receive scholarship benefits for higher education under the scholarship programme.

Eligibility: Children of beedi workers, IOMC/LSDM mine workers, or cine workers with family income less than Rs.1 lakh per annum enrolled in Class XI-XII or graduation/ITI/diploma/post-graduation programmes can apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected students will receive scholarship benefits up to Rs.15,000 based on their current level of education. Girl students will receive additional scholarship benefits.

Last Date to Apply: October 31.

Application: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/FAF8

President’s PhD Scholarships

Scholarship: President’s PhD Scholarships, Imperial College London 2019-20

Description: Imperial College London is offering scholarship to financially aid 50 students for pursuing PhD programmes in the fields of Science, Technology and Medicine. The programme also includes access to global networks and mentoring initiatives among the global elite scientific communities.

Eligibility: Indian students with undergraduate qualification or master’s degree in science, technology or medicine can apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Complete tuition fee waiver along with a monthly stipend of GBP 21,200 will be provided to selected scholars. Additional annual consumables fund of GBP 2,000 for first three years of study is also applicable.

Last Date to Apply: Always open.

Application: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/PPSICL298

Courtesy: www.buddy4study.com

