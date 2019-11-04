Apply Now: Latest Jobs and Scholarships- 2019

By | Published: 12:52 am 4:59 pm

Indian Bank

Posts: 115 Security Guard-cum-Peon

Eligibility:

The applicants must be Ex-Servicemen from Army / Navy / Air force and should have passed Class X examination or its equivalent. The candidate should be able to speak, read and write in local vernacular language. Candidates having valid driving license for minimum of light motor vehicle will be preferred. Medical Standards –Category “A”/ Shape-I medical category at the time of retirement. The applicants must be physically fit to carry out duties of Security Guard. The post is not identified for reservation under Persons with Disabilities (PWD) category.

Selection: Objective type test, test of local language and physical fitness test.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/indbnksoct19/. The last date to apply is November 8.

IIT Dhanbad

Posts: 191

Name of the posts:

Deputy Registrar: 3

Assistant Registrar: 8

Junior Assistant: 74

Junior Technician: 106

Deputy Registrar: A master’s degree in any discipline with minimum 55 per cent marks with requisite experience.

Assistant Registrar: A master’s degree in any discipline with minimum 55 per cent marks with requisite experience.

Junior Assistant: A bachelor’s degree in any discipline with at least 55 per cent marks. Proficiency in the use of variety of computer office applications, MS Word, Excel, Power-point or equivalent is a must. Typing speed of 40 w.p.m. in English or 35 w.p.m. in Hindi respectively on computers is required.

Junior Technician: A diploma in relevant engineering discipline of three year duration (min 55 per cent marks) or BSc. degree with 55 per cent marks in relevant subject or ITI / NCVT in appropriate trade with five years relevant experience.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://www.iitism.ac.in/. The last date to apply is November 4.

South Central Railway

Posts: 16

Name of the posts:

Group ‘C’: 2

Erstwhile Group ‘D’: 12

Eligibility:

Group ‘C’: Pass in Class XII or its equivalent examination with not less than 50 per cent marks in the aggregate from a recognised board. Fifty per cent marks are not required for SC /ST/ Ex-servicemen or where the candidates possess higher qualification i.e. Graduation/ Post Graduation etc from a recognized university.

Erstwhile Group ‘D’: Pass in Class X 10 or ITI (in trades approved by the NCVT) or equivalent from the recognised educational board.

Scouts and Guides Qualifications:

The applicants should be a President Scout/Guide/Rover/Ranger OR Himalayan Wood Badge (HWB) holder in any section. Candidates should have been an active member of a Scouts Organization for the last five years i.e. 2014-15 onwards (and) should have attended two events at national level or all Indian Railways’ level and two events at State level.

How to Apply: Eligible candidates can submit application form written in English/Hindi on A-4 sized paper. Filled-in application must reach the “Senior Personnel Officer (Recruitment), Office of Principal Chief Personnel Officer, 4th floor, Rail Nilayam, South Central Railway, Secunderabad, 500 025 Telangana” by ordinary post or dropped in the box kept in the office. The closing date for receipt of applications is November 11.

State Bank of India

Posts: 68 Specialists Officers

Managers: A two-year full time MBA or its equivalent / PGDM Course. The post requires a minimum five years post qualification experience.

Senior Special Executive (Compliance): A three-year full time graduate degree is essential. Certified Anti Money Laundering Specialists (CAMS)/ Certified Financial Crime Specialists (CFCS) are required. Minimum five years post qualification experience is a must.

Senior Executive (Financial Institution): A two-year full time MBA / PGDM or equivalents with specialization in Marketing and minimum three-years post qualification experience is required.

Senior Special Executive (Strategy – TMG): A two-year full time MBA (Finance) / PGDM (Finance) or its equivalent degree in Finance / Chartered Accountant and minimum five years post qualification experience.

Senior Special Executive (FEMA Compliance): A two-year Full time MBA (Finance) / PGDM or its equivalents / Chartered Accountant / CMA. Minimum five years post qualification experience is a must.

Executive (FI and MM): A degree in Rural Economy/ Agriculture and Allied Activities/ Horticulture as four-year full time course. Minimum three years work experience after graduation is required.

Senior Executive (Social Banking and CSR): A three-year full time graduation degree in any discipline along with minimum five years of work experience is a must.

Manager (Anytime Channels): A BE./ B.Tech in IT stream (Electronics and Communication/ Computer/ Electrical / Information Science etc.) only and full time two-year MBA / PGDM or equivalent management degree is required for the post. Minimum seven years post qualification experience is a must.

Manager (Analyst-FI): MCA / B.Tech (Computer Science / IT) / M.Sc. (Computer Science / IT). Minimum five years post qualification experience is required.

Deputy Manager (Agri-Spl.): Graduate/ postgraduate in Rural Management or degree in any stream with Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management as full time course. Minimum three years post qualification experience is essential.

Manager Analyst: Chartered Accountant (CA) / two-year full time MBA (Finance) or equivalent / PGDM (Finance) or equivalent. Minimum five years post qualification experience is must.

Senior Executive (Retail Banking): A two-year full time MBA / postgraduate diploma or equivalent. Minimum five years post qualification experience is required.

Selection Process: Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://recruitment.bank.sbi/crpd-sco-2019-20-16/apply. The last date to apply is November 6.

Reserve Bank of India

Posts: 5 Banks Medical Consultant

Eligibility:

The candidates should possess a minimum MBBS degree from any recognized university in the Allopathic system of medicine recognized by the Medical Council of India. Candidates having master’s degree in General Medicine can also apply. Minimum two years of experience in practicing medicine in any hospital or clinic as a medical practitioner is essential.

Selection Process: Shortlisted candidates will be called for interview, document verification and medical examination test.

How to Apply: Filled-in application form should reach the Regional Director, Human Resource Management Department, RBI, 6-1-56, Secretariat Road, Saifabad, Hyderabad-500004, on or before November 8.

