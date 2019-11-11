Apply Now: Latest Jobs and Scholarships- 2019

By | Published: 12:55 am 3:38 pm

IOCL

Posts: Trade and technician apprentices:1574

Eligibility:

Trade apprentice

Attendant operator (chemical plant) chemical discipline: A three-year BSc degree in Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/Industrial Chemistry is required.

Fitter mechanical discipline: Class X with two years ITI (Fitter) course is a must.

Boiler mechanical discipline: A three-year BSc Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry/ Industrial Chemistry is must.

Technician apprentice (chemical): A three-year diploma in Chemical engineering/Refinery and Petro-Chemical engineering is required.

Technician apprentice (mechanical): The applicants should have a three-year diploma in Mechanical engineering.

Technician apprentice (electrical): A three-year diploma in Electrical engineering is essential.

Technician apprentice (instrumentation): A three-year diploma in Instrumentation/Instrumentation & Electronics/Instrumentation & Control engineering is required.

Trade apprentice (secretarial assistant): A three-year BA/ BSc/BCom is a must.

Trade apprentice (accountant): A three-year BCom degree qualification is required.

Trade apprentice (data entry operator): The applicants must have passed minimum Class X or Class X and XII. Candidates should have passed Class XII with possess data entry operator skill certificate.

Selection: Written test (objective type multiple choice questions) and document verification.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through Indian Oil recruitment portal. The last date for registration of online applications is November 15.

SAIL, Bhilai

Posts: 296

Name of the posts:

Operator cum technician (trainee): 123

Jr. Staff Nurse (trainee): 53

Pharmacist (trainee): 14

Mining foreman: 30

Sub Fire Station Officer (trainee): 4

Surveyor: 21

Attendant cum technician (trainee/BO): 7

Mining mate: 8

Fireman cum fire engine driver (trainee): 36

Eligibility:

Operator cum technician (trainee): The applicants must have passed Class X and should possess a three-year full time diploma in engineering in relevant discipline from a government recognised institute with 50 per cent aggregate marks for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 40 per cent aggregate marks for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

ACT (boiler operator): Class X along ITI certificate of two years from government recognised University/Institute with first or second class in boiler attendant certificate of competency from government recognised institute.

Junior staff nurse (trainee): Candidates having BSc nursing degree from an institute recognised by Nursing Council of India are eligible to apply.

Candidates who have intermediate in Science and a diploma of three years duration in general nursing and midwifery from a government recognised institute with valid registration in Nursing Council of India/States are also eligible provided they have 50% aggregate marks for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 40% aggregate marks for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates. The post requires one year post qualification clinical experience in a hospital after registration.

Pharmacist (trainee): A Pharmacy degree or intermediate in science with diploma in Pharmacy of minimum two-years duration and registration with Indian/State Pharmacy Council is required for the post. The applicants must have 50% aggregate marks for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 40% aggregate marks for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates and one-year post qualification experience as Pharmacist.

Mining foreman: The applicants should have passed Class X and a three-year full time diploma in Mining engineering with valid Mines Foreman certificate of competency from DGMS. The post requires 50% aggregate marks for General/ OBC/ EWS candidates and 40% aggregate marks for SC/ ST/ PWD. The candidates should one-year post qualification experience as Mining foreman.

Sub fire station officer (trainee): Graduates from a government recognised University with Sub-Officer Course from NFSC, Nagpur can apply. The candidates who have passed graduate-ship examination of the Institute of Fire Engineers with 50% aggregate marks in both for General/OBC/EWS (40% aggregate marks for SC/ST candidates) having heavy vehicle driving licence can also apply.

Surveyor: The applicants should have passed Class X and a three-year full time diploma in Mining and Mine’s Surveying from a government recognised institute. The applicants should also possess Mines Surveyor’s certificate of Competency from DGMS under MMR, 1961 with 50% aggregate marks for General/OBC/EWS (40% aggregate marks for SC/ST/PWD) and one-year post qualification experience as Surveyor.

Attendant cum technician (trainee): Class X with ITI in relevant trade from government recognised University/Institute or Class X with NCVT in respective trade is a must.

Mining mate: Class X qualification and a valid Mining mate certificate of Competency from DGMS under MMR is required for the post. One-year post qualification experience as Mining mate is a must.

Fireman cum fire engine driver (trainee): The applicants should possess Class X qualification and relevant heavy motor vehicle license with at least one-year experience of driving of heavy motor vehicle.

Selection: Online test, skill test/ physical ability test and driving test.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.sailcareers.com/company/bhilai-steel-plant/. The last date to apply is November 15.

Central Railway

Posts: Scouts and Guide Quota – 12

Category:

Level 2: 2

Level 1: 10

Eligibility:

Level 2: The applicants should have passed Class XII or its equivalent examination with not less than 50% marks in the aggregate. Fifty per cent marks are not to be insisted upon in case of SC/ST/Ex-servicemen candidates.

Candidates who have passed Class X and completed an apprenticeship or candidates who cleared Class X and ITI are also eligible to apply. Diploma holders in engineering will not be considered as an alternative higher qualification.

Level 1: Candidates who passed Class X or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT can apply. Candidates who cleared Class X and NAC or Class X and ITI are also eligible to apply.

Scouts and Guides Qualifications:

The applicants should be president scout/guide/rover/ranger or Himalayan Wood Badge (HWB) holder in any section. They should have been an active member of a Scouts Organisation for the last five years i.e. 2012-13 onwards and should have attended two events at national level or all Indian Railway’s level and two events at State level.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://rrccr.com/Home/Home. The last date to apply is November 19.

Scholarships

Monash Humanitarian

Scholarship: Monash Humanitarian Scholarship 2019

Description: International students pursuing an undergraduate degree from the Monash University can avail the scholarship. This scholarship is aimed at supporting meritorious students in their higher education and offers full tuition cover and yearly allowance.

Eligibility: International students who are enrolled in an undergraduate degree at Monash University can apply.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected applicant will be eligible to receive full course fees for the duration of the course along with an annual allowance of AUD 5,000.

Last date to apply: November 29.

Application mode: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/MHS2

UNESCO

Scholarship: UNESCO/Japan Young Researchers’ Fellowship Programme 2019-20

Description: UNESCO/Japan Young Researchers’ Fellowship Programme is an initiative taken to support the outstanding researchers in four areas of study: Environment, Intercultural Dialogue, Information and Communication Technologies and Peaceful conflict resolution. Winners will receive a financial award.

Eligibility: Postgraduate researchers with a master degree, under the age of 40 years can apply for the fellowship programme.

Prizes & Rewards: Selected fellows will receive a lumpsum fellowship of USD 10,000.

Last date to apply: November 29.

Application mode: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/UYR2

Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship

Scholarship: Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship 2019

Description: Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has announced fellowship for UG and PG degree holders. The two-year fellowship seeks to combine classroom sessions at IIM Bangalore with an intensive field immersion at the district level to create credible plans and identify barriers in raising employment, economic output, and promote livelihoods in rural areas. The selected fellows will get monthly stipend up to Rs 60,000.

Eligibility: Indian UG or PG degree holders in the fields of engineering, law, medicine, social sciences, etc., between the age of 21 and 30 can apply for fellowship. The applicant must also have at least three years of work experience and must be able to express proficiency in the local language of the state that they will work in.

Prizes & Rewards: Rs 50,000 per month for first year and Rs 60,000 per month for second year.

Last date to apply: November 20.

Application mode: Apply online.

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/MGN1

MEXT Scholarship

Scholarship: MEXT Scholarship (University Recommendation) 2019

Description: Outstanding international students applying at Asia Pacific University, Japan will be eligible for the scholarship. PG, MBA and Postdoctoral applicants who have received a recommendation from APU can win 100% tuition fee waiver and other financial benefits.

Eligibility: International students who are born after April 2, 1985, and have been offered admission in PG, MBA and Postdoctoral courses at APU are eligible for the scholarship.

Prizes & Rewards: The selected students will get 100 per cent tuition fee cover, a monthly stipend of JPY 144,000 and economy class air travel at the beginning and end of the programme.

Last date to apply: November 19.

Application mode: Apply online

Short URL: http://www.b4s.in/TT/JGM1

Courtsey: Buddy4Study

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .