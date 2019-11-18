Apply Now: Latest Jobs and Scholarships- 2019

By | Published: 12:48 am 1:49 pm

IOCL

Posts: 380 Apprentices

Eligibility: Technician Apprentice-Mechanical: Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/ 10+2) full time Diploma in Mechanical Engineering / Automobile Engineering.

Technician Apprentice-Electrical: Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/ 10+2) full time Diploma in Electrical Engineering / Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

Technician Apprentice-Telecommunication & Instrumentation: Three years (or two years through lateral entry after ITI of minimum one year duration/10+2) full time Diploma in Electronics & Communication Engineering / Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering / Electronics & Radio Communication Engineering / Instrumentation & Control Engineering / Instrumentation & Process Control Engineering / Electronics Engineering.

Trade Apprentice (Assistant-Human Resource): Full Time Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) from a Govt. recognized institute/ University.

Trade Apprentice (Accountant): Full Time Bachelor’s degree (Graduation) in Commerce from a Govt. recognized institute/ University

Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): Minimum Matric with 12th pass (but below graduate).

Domestic Data Entry Operator (Skill Certificate Holders): Minimum Matric with 12th pass (but below Graduate). Additionally, candidates should possess skill certificate of ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognised under National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Govt.

Selection Process: Written test (objective type multiple choice questions)

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://plis.indianoilpipelines.in/PLApprentice/user/main.aspx?adv_no=NQ==&Digest=TaN18FuuNzi/n+h8197DOg. The last date to apply is November 22.

Central Bank of India

Posts: Specialist category – 76

Eligibility: Information Technology: 4 year Engineering Degree in computer Science/ Computer Application/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation (OR) Po st Graduate degree in computer Science/ Computer Application/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunications/ electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation.

Security Officer/ III: Degree in any discipline. Ex-Commissioned officers of the Rank of Lt Col / Major / Capt or above from Indian Army with minimum 10 years of service or equivalent rank from Air Force, Navy and Para Military Forces.

Security Officer/ I: Should be a graduate and Medical category Shape 1 Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in Computer system like MS Office (word, Excel, PPT). Ex-junior Commissioned Officers with minimum 5 years of service as JCO in Indian Army or equivalent rank from Air Force, Navy and Para Military Forces.

Risk Manager/III: MBA in Finance or / & Banking or its equivalent / Post graduate diploma in banking or / &Finance or its equivalent / Post Graduate in Statistics. Minimum 02 years post qualification experience.

Risk Manager/II: B.Tech./ MCA with MBA (Finance) (OR) M.Sc. Maths or Statistics (OR) MBA (Finance).

Financial Analyst/ Credit Officer: A pass in final examination of the Institute of Chartered Accountants on India(ICAI)/ Institute of Cost and works Accounts of India (ICWAI) (OR) MBA with specialization in Finance from a reputed institute with minimum 3 years of experience as an officer in a Public Sector Bank/ Undertaking in the reputed field.

Economist: A minimum of 2nd Class Post Graduate degree in Economics/ Econometrics/ Rural Economics with an experience of minimum 3 years in data collection, economic analysis or research. Minimum 3 years of experience.

CDO/Chief Data Scientist: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/ Science/ Advanced degree preferred in analytical field (e.g. Statistics, Economics, Applied Maths, Operations Research, Physics, Data Science fields). Minimum 8-10 years of industry experience.

Data Analyst: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/ Science/ Advanced degree preferred in analytical field (e.g. Statistics, Economics, Applied Maths, Operations Research, Physics, Data Science fields). Minimum 5 years of industry experience.

Analytics-Senior Manager: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/ Science/ Advanced degree preferred in analytical field (e.g. Statistics, Economics, Applied Maths, Operations Research, Physics, Data Science fields). Minimum 5 years of industry experience.

Data Engineer: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/ Science/ Advanced degree preferred in analytical field (e.g. Statistics, Economics, Applied Maths, Operations Research, Physics, Data Science fields). Minimum 5 years of industry experience.

Data Architect: Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/Science/Advanced degree preferred in analytical field (e.g. Statistics, Economics, Applied Maths, Operations Research, Physics, Data Science fields. Minimum 5 years of industry experience.

CA/ Credit Officer: CA/ CFA/ ACMA + 2 year post qualification experience (OR) MBA (Finance) + 4 years of experience. Additional qualification preferably: JAIIB, CAIIB.

Selection Process: Online written test and personal interview

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link https://www.centralbankofindia.co.in/English/career.aspx. The last date to apply is November 21.

Border Roads Organisation

Posts: Multi Skilled Worker – 540

Eligibility: Matriculation or SSC or 10th class pass with driving license.

Selection Process: Written test, physical efficiency test, practical test (trade test) and medical examination.

How to Apply: Application should be filled up in English/ Hindi only. Completed applications should be submitted so as to reach to Commandant GREF Centre, Dighi camp, Pune-411 015 through Registered post. The Candidates are required to super scribe the word APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF _ Category UR/SC/ST/OBC/EWSs/ESM/CPL, weightage percentage in essential qualification. The last date to apply is November 25.

Allahabad Bank

Posts: 1 Faculty

Eligibility: Candidates be Graduate/ Post Graduate (MSW / MA) in Rural Development/ MA in Sociology/ Phycology/ B.Sc. in Veterinary/ Horticulture/ Agriculture/ Agri. Marketing/ B.A. with B.Ed.

Should have a flair for teaching and possess sound computer knowledge. Excellent communication skills in the local language essential, fluency in English and Hindi will be an added advantage. Skills in typing in local language are essential. Typing skills in Hindi/ English typing, an added advantage. Previous experience as faculty preferred.

How to Apply: Application should be submitted in prescribed application format. Application completed in all respects should be addressed to “Rural Self Employment Training Institute, Bolpur, (Sponsored by Allahabad Bank), 1st Floor Municipal Super Market, Santiniketan Road, Bolpur, PO- Bolpur, Dist- Birbhum, PIN-731204, West Bengal” on or before November. Must send the application super scribing “Application for the post of Faculty”.

North Eastern Railway

Posts: 21 – Group C – Sports quota

Eligibility: For the posts having GP Rs.1900/ Rs.2000 : Pass in 10+2 or its equivalent.

For the posts having GP Rs.2400 (Technical): Pass 10+2 in Science i.e. Maths or Physics or equivalent.

For the posts having GP Rs.2800: A university degree or its equivalent.

Sports norms: Rs.1800/ Rs.2400: Represented the Country in Olympic Games (Category-A) OR at least 3-Position in any of the Category-B championships / events.

Rs 2,000/ Rs 1,900: Represented the Country in any of the Category-B Championship/ events (OR) At least 3rd Position in any of the Category-C Championship/ events (OR) At least 3rd position in Senior/ Youth/ Junior National Championships (OR) At least 3rd position in National Games organized under aegis of Indian Olympic Association (OR) At least 3rd position in all India Inter University Championship organized under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities.

Recruitment process: The recruitment will be based on performance in trial and evaluation of sports and educational achievements.

How to apply: Eligible candidates can apply online through the link http://www.nergkp.org/index_ner_rrc_sq_2019_1115.php. The last date to apply is November 26.

