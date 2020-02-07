Applying for a job? Your Facebook profile may be key

By | Published: 3:57 pm

Coming across as self-absorbed or expressing strong views on controversial topics on your Facebook profile may spurn your chances of landing a job, a study suggests.According to the researchers from Pennsylvania State University in the US, job recruiters are less likely to select candidates who appear to be too self-involved or opinionated in their social media posts.

The study found that recruiters are less likely to hire employees who post content suggestive of drug or alcohol use.The researchers investigated the effects of three potentially negative topics — self-absorption, opinionatedness and alcohol and drug use — on hiring managers’ decision making.They recruited 436 hiring managers from a variety of organisations, 61 per cent of whom were employed in the hospitality industry, and the remainder in companies ranging from information technology to healthcare.

The team gave participants a scenario to read in which hypothetical job candidates answered interview questions well and exhibited enthusiasm, but also appeared to be prone to job hopping.They then asked the participants to review components of the candidates’ Facebook profiles and to rate their employment suitability.

After reading these profiles, the hiring managers evaluated the candidates’ employment suitability by providing an assessment of person-organisation fit, and an overall candidate evaluation.The researchers found that self-absorption negatively impacted recruiters’ perceptions of candidates’ employment suitability.

Self-absorption was also found to be more important than opinionatedness or drug and alcohol use in driving these negative perceptions, the researchers said.The researchers conclude that individuals should refrain from posting content on social networking sites that suggest the aforementioned topics.