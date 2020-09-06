Appoint SC candidate to Asst Engineer post: HC directs TSPSC

The judge allowed a writ petition filed by M Raj Sekhar. The petitioner’s attempt for the job is mired in litigation. He was initially selected and appointed in the said category in the city cadre.

Hyderabad: Justice P Naveen Rao of the Telangana High Court directed the authorities of the Telangana State Public Service Commission to forward the name of a candidate for the Engineer-in-Chief (Public Health) post and the said authority to appointment as Assistant Engineer against one of the 14 vacancies reserved to be filled up by Scheduled Caste category in the city cadre remained unfilled.

The judge accordingly allowed a writ petition filed by M Raj Sekhar. The petitioner’s attempt for the job is mired in litigation. He was initially selected and appointed in the said category in the city cadre. However, at the instance of another candidate, his appointment was required to be set aside by an order of the High Court. The said verdict of the single judge is appealed against and an appeal is pending. While so the petitioner noticed that certain candidates though selected did not join and the said SC vacancies were vacant. He represented to the TSPSC unsuccessfully for filling up of the said vacancy which was not acted upon. He again was before the court. This time the court directed that his representation be considered. When the TSPSC said that under the law, the vacancy will require a fresh notification and cannot be filled up by accommodating him he filed the present writ petition.

Allowing the plea of the petitioner, Justice Naveen Rao reasoned, “In the case on hand, admittedly, the person at Sl.No.19 did not report before the appointing authority for certificate verification and therefore no appointment order was issued to him. Thus, this vacancy cannot be treated as fallout vacancy,” and added, “Therefore, it was available to include next meritorious candidate belonging to Scheduled Caste category in the merit list and to appoint him”.

The judge pointed out how the petitioner was earlier unseated. “If that vacancy was shown as available, the petitioner would have continued in service. Admittedly, that vacancy was meant to be filled up by SC category candidates and the petitioner was next meritorious SC candidate”. “In fact, the manner in which the drawing of merit list is handled resulted in illegally depriving employment to petitioner. Thus, accepting such stand would result in greater injustice. In the facts of this case, it cannot be said that petitioner has no right to claim employment”, Justice Naveen Rao concluded.

‘Society member has no locus standi’

Justice K Lakshman of the High court ruled that a member of a cooperative society has no right to be heard individually in a dispute between other members of the Society and the Society. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by B A S Devi Prasad challenging an order of the Telangana Co-operative Tribunal refusing permission to be heard in a dispute before it between certain managing Committee members and the Motinagar Cooperative Housing Society Limited Sanathnagar.

As there were allegations of misappropriation and mismanagement of the affairs of the Society on the executive committee, an enquiry under Section 52 of the Act was ordered and a report was submitted. Thereafter, the Deputy Registrar Cooperative passed orders disqualifying the said Executive Committee members from contesting the elections and co-option for the two consecutive terms. The aggrieved members filed appeal before the Tribunal.

The Tribunal granted stay of the proceedings during the pendency of the proceedings. The writ petitioner on the ground that the interests of the Society are not properly represented moved the Tribunal that he too be heard and the said application was dismissed by the Tribunal. The Society filed counter opposing the relief sought in the present writ petition contending that there are 450 members and only the petitioner filed the application seeking impleadment in the appeal. “The petitioner, being the member of the Society, has no locus standi to implead in the appeal”, Justice Lakshman said. The judge reasoned that once he becomes member of the Society, the member loses his individuality and he has no independent right except the rights given to him under the Act and the by-laws of the society. He must act and speak through the respondent society.

