Appoint VCs at the earliest: KCR

Published: 12:48 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday directed the officials concerned to expedite the appointment of Vice-Chancellors to various State universities. He instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to oversee the entire process and ensure that the appointments were completed at the earliest transparently.

While the Search Committees have already been constituted, the selection of Vice-Chancellors has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Chief Minister insisted that there should be no more delay in this regard.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar Rao also met several legislators at Pragathi Bhavan and discussed the government strategies to be adopted during the Monsoon session of the State Legislature scheduled to begin on September 7. He wanted the legislators to use the House as a platform and hold discussions on various government initiatives to explain to people about the State government’s efforts for welfare and development of the State and its people.

Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Government Whips Gongidi Sunitha, Rega Kantha Rao, former Minister C Laxma Reddy, MLAs Bajireddy Govardhan Reddy, Challa Dharma Reddy, Ganesh Gupta Bigala, Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and others were present.

