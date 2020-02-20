Appoint VCs within 3 weeks: KCR

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officers concerned to expedite the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors to various universities in the State. He wanted the entire process to be completed within the next two or three weeks. He also instructed them to obtain names from the search committee and appoint members of the Executive Council immediately. He felt that it will expedite the process and ensure quick appointment of the VCs.

