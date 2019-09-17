Apps that will elevate your travelling experience

By | Published: 5:28 pm

Travelling shouldn’t be about worrying where to stay, how to get to your destination. Instead, your only worry should be about photographs and planning your next outfit during the holiday. Make sure of these apps which will take care of everything from boarding to moving around.

Check them out:

Airbnb

With more than 50 million users, Airbnb is a known tool among travellers looking to take accommodations on rent. It started by connecting travellers with people who have rooms, apartments, homes and other accommodations to rent. Airbnb hosts many kinds of properties from apartments to moored yachts, houseboats, entire houses, even a castle.

Hopper

Hopper analyses billions of airfare and hotel prices a day, as well as its vast archive of historical data to tell you whether to wait or book your trip. Hopper has helped 30 million travellers’ book trips around the world, saving them more than $1.8 billion to date. The user interface is simple, and Hopper says you can book a flight in 60 seconds or less. The hotels, which can be booked directly within the Hopper app itself, span 1,600 major cities.

Google Maps

The old but faithful Google Maps is the prime navigation app which offers a bit of everything. Google Map is the best app for a person travelling to a new place. It offers satellite imagery, aerial photography, street maps, real-time traffic conditions and route planning for travelling by foot, car, bicycle and air, or public transportation.

XE

XE Currency Converter is available on both Apple and Android devices and allows users to keep track of live rates of every currency and works offline. The app monitors and refreshes every minute and monitors 10 currencies altogether.

Uber Global

Uber is a known taxi operating platform in the Indian subcontinent as well as top taxi apps abroad. The app includes easy map navigation, live route tracking, view ride history and more. The app provides cab services, which are available 24X7.