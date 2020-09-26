APR Group setting standard in real estate

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: APR Group has gained the confidence of clients by delivering villas that come equipped with all required amenities and has emerged as a frontranking option for those looking to invest in real estate or a well-furnished villa, the Group said in a press release. Unlike other builders in the city, APR Group said it has been ensuring construction is completed and handed over within two to three years.

At present, APR Group has projects at Bachupally, Mallampet, Vanasthalipuram, Saheb Nagar, Patancheru and Beeramguda. While Mallampet Signature project has 149 premium 4 BHK triplex villas with all amenities, Saheb Nagar Crystal Avenue project has 153 premium 4 BHK triplex villas with international standard amenities and Grandio project in Beeramguda comes with 433 duplex premium villas.

For more details on Signature project, contact on Ph.9100455502, Crystal Avenue: 9100455504 and Grandio: 9100455501.