APS, Bhavans in Subramaniam inter-school football tournament final

By | Published: 7:44 pm

Hyderabad: Army Public School, Bolarum and Bhavans School entered the under-18 finals in the 9th Subramaniam inter-school football tournament being held in the city on Sunday. Abhishek struck the decisive goal as APS beat Pallavi Model School 1-0. In the second semis, Bhargav’s strike helped Bhavans down Pallavi 1-0.

Results: All semifinals: U-13: Army Public School, RK Puram w/o vs St Michael’s; St Patrick’s 3 (Ayush. Hassan, Shane, Deepak) bt St Michael’s 0 via penalty shootout.

U-15: St Michael’s blue 1 (Rohan 1) bt St Michael’s green 0; St Patricks 2 (Malik 1, Peter 1) bt APS Bolarum 1 (Jathin1 ).

U-18: Army Public School Bolarum 1 (Abhishek 1) bt Pallavi Model School 0; Bhavans 1 (Bhargav 1) bt Pallavi B 0.