Army Public School gets Wi-Fi enabled smart class

By | Published: 1:44 am

Hyderabad: A Wi-Fi enabled smart class was inaugurated at Army Public School, Bolarum here on Monday. As part of Community Social Responsibility, Samsung presented 40 smart tablets with one LED screen to the School.

Brigadier Ajay Malik, Chairman of the Army Public School and Commandant of 1 EME Centre interacted with the students in the smart class.

According to Army officials, the Chairman of the School was impressed by the efficient and tech-savy younger generation. He urged the school teachers to educate the young minds to use technology for their advantage.

Earlier, Anita Malik, the wife of Brigadier Ajay Malik, Commandant, 1 EME Centre inaugurated the smart class.