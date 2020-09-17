APS Golconda: Students sensitized on cyber crimes

To sensitize the students in the wake of rising cybercrimes, Army Public School, Golconda organised an online session with Cyberabad

DCP (Cyber Crime) P Rohini Priyadarshini, IPS, to create awareness among the students and parents on cybercrime which has seen a meteoric rise over the last few years. Principal Vidya Muralidharan, Principal Army Public School, Golconda initiated the session with a welcome note highlighting the purpose of the webinar so that the stakeholders would have a better understanding of the nuances of cybercrime and keep themselves abreast with the current cyber scenario.

The DCP enumerated the session with various types of cyber crimes such as cyberbullying, stalking, morphing etc. and also emphasized the teenagers’ need to protect themselves while handling the accounts on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp etc. She also enlightened the students on the importance of keeping themselves safe in the virtual world as the teenagers are not only using the internet as consumers but also the contributors of vast databases of blogs, pictures and videos constantly being created.

The noble initiative by the school facilitated the students with an enhanced essential life skill in this era of cyberspace. The session became more interesting as the discussion was routed to a Q&A session wherein students and teachers had put in a plethora of queries and each of their queries was extensively deliberated upon.

The IPS officer also illuminated the students about the validity of NCCPR, 100 and 181. On top of that, she also emphasised the vital role of parents and teachers to curb this growing global problem. The session ended on a high note with a vote of thanks to the guest for sparing her valuable time.

