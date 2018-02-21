AP’s move for asset disposal in Hyderabad triggers row

By | Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: In a controversial move, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday issued a special GO constituting an eight-member committee headed by C Kutumba Rao, Deputy Chairman of the AP State Planning Board, to dispose of a portion of the AP State Film, Television and Theatre Arts Development Corporation (APSFTVDC) building located at AC Guards in Hyderabad.

The move could trigger yet another controversy between AP and Telangana as it comes just days before the meeting of Chief Secretaries of the two States called by the Union Home Ministry on February 23 to sort out pending bifurcation issues, including division of assets.

Under GO RT No 362, the AP General Administration Department has entrusted the committee to facilitate sale of a portion of the APSFTVDC building located in AC Guards in the heart of Hyderabad city.

The APSFTVDC building is covered under IX Schedule of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, but its division has not been completed yet. Reacting to the development, Telangana State Chief Secretary SK Joshi called for a meeting with the officials concerned to discuss the issue.

The TS government, it is learnt, will be taking up the issue with the Centre through a communication immediately.