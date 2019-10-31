APSRTC bus mows down TSRTC conductor and wife in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:42 am

Hyderabad: A couple died after an APSRTC bus hit their motorbike at Pedda Amberpet Outer Ring Road junction in Hayathnagar early on Thursday.

The bus belonging to the Tuni Depot in East Godavari district was on its way to the city. The couple Ramana Reddy, who worked as a conductor with TSRTC and his wife Vijaya, residents of Abdullapurmet, were going on the motorcycle when the bus hit them.

Both of them died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary by the police.

Locals gathered in large numbers at the place to protest against the accident and demanding compensation.

Police from Abdullapurmet and Hayathnagar police stations rushed to the spot.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .