Aquaculture, a vehicle for rural development: Venkaiah Naidu

Hyderabad: Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said it was a matter of great concern that India was able to exploit only a fraction of the aquaculture potential that was available in the country, and called for a boost to fish production in the country to ensure food security for the billion-strong population.

Inaugurating the 5th Aqua Aquaria India, an International aquaculture show, organised by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) here, Naidu said it was a fact that globally, aquaculture was being looked upon as the best alternative to boost fish production, as the production from the traditional sector had been stagnating.

“India utilises only about 40 per cent of the available 2.36 million hectare of ponds and tanks for freshwater aquaculture and about 15 per cent of the total potential brackish water resource of 1.2 million hectare. In other words, there is room for both horizontal and vertical expansion of these sectors,” the Vice President said.

Pointing out that there was immense potential for development of mariculture which had taken roots only in recent years with culture of mussels and oysters, he said considering the substantial contribution aquaculture makes towards socio-economic development in terms of income and employment through the use of unutilised and underutilised resources in several regions of the country, environmental-friendly aquaculture has been accepted as a vehicle for rural development, food and nutritional security for the rural masses.

The systems of culture at present being adopted by Indian freshwater aquaculturists give yields varying from 1.5 tonnes to 4.5 tonnes per hectare per year, he said, adding that this productivity was much less in comparison with 10-15 tonnes per hectare per year in countries like China and Israel.

“In our country, intensive fish culture with a production of 10-15 tonnes has been carried out only on an experimental basis and its commercial adoption is still a dream, Naidu said.

