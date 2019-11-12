Aquity Solutions ramping up operations

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:58 pm

Hyderabad: Aquity Solutions, formerly known as ‘MModal’, which operates in the medical transcription space with a legacy of over 40 years and over 3,000 clients, is all set to expand its facilities in south India and especially Hyderabad.

The company has set its sight to leverage the huge market opportunity estimated to be around $8.9 billion in US alone and expected to grow up to $ 19.16 billion by 2022. Aquity Solutions has over 7,000 health data specialists, across five countries, who convert more than 300 million minutes of dictation each year, generating $200 M in annual service revenue.

In India, Aquity Solutions began its operations in 1999 and currently has 11 operational centers at Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Coimbatore. Aquity Solutions has around 3500 employees in India alone.

“We intend to grow our coding and scribing operations across cities and for this we may even build new facilities. Our ramp up for coding and scribing is already in progress and 2020 will witness setting up of new facilities. We expect the employee count to grow by 30- 50 per cent or even more during 2020, says Agnelo Rodrigues, ED, Aquity Solutions.

Aquity Solutions currently has three facilities in Hyderabad, located at Kukatpally, Dilsukhnagar and Secunderabad and they together house around 1,000 employees. The Kukatpally and Dilsukhnagar facilities support coding and scribing services, while the Secunderabad facility focuses on Medical Transcription services.

“Very early we recognised the tremendous potential Hyderabad holds in our grand scheme of things for India and have invested in sizeable terms on quality human resources and state-of-the-art facilities here. Hyderabad and neighbouring cities in the south of India will continue to play a pivotal role as we unveil significant expansion plans, says Kashyap Joshi, CEO, Aquity Solutions.

He added, “In Hyderabad we are going to recruit at least 1,000 people by the end of 2020. In medical coding business, we have around 225 people in Hyderabad alone and intend to add another 200 skilled coders here by the end of 2020. We plan to build a larger facility in the city by the first quarter of next year. Right now we want to consolidate our Hyderabad facility and expand our Bengaluru operations.”

