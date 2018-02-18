Arabic scholar delivers talk on ‘Kalila wa-Dimna’

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Prof Beatrice Gruendler, eminent Arabic scholar at the Freie Universitat, Berlin, and winner of the Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Prize 2017, delivered the Leibniz talk titled ‘Three Copyists and a Rat: Anonymous Reductions in Manuscripts of Kalila wa-Dimna’ at the University of Hyderabad.

The talk was preceded by an informal discussion with Prof. Gruendler with scholars from a variety of disciplines, including Arabic, History, Political Science, Theatre Arts, Linguistics and Sanskrit, according to a press release. The conversation ranged widely across languages and approaches, written and oral cultures, and the cultural encounters that make such translations and travelling of texts possible.

At the Leibniz talk, Prof. Gruendler described her research into the transmission of the Arabic Kalila wa-Dimna over time and across space. Her lecture depicted the world of pre-industrial Arabic book-culture, where anonymous copyists painstakingly re-wrote classic works for patrons, nevertheless leaving their individual marks upon it.