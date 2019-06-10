Araku MP vows to fight for tribal rights

By | AP Bureau | Published: 8:21 pm

Visakhapatnam: The newly elected YSR Congress Party MP from Araku Lok Sabha (ST) constituency Gotteti Madhavi has vowed to fight for the rights of tribals in the country in general, and in Andhra Pradesh in particular.

The MP, who visited Andhra University on Monday to make a courtesy call on Telugu professor Jarra Apparao, said that the tribals in the agency were facing lot of problems like lack of drinking water, water for cultivation, and basic facilities and kept away from development. Many hydro-electricity projects came up mostly in the tribal areas and the construction of check dams, and reservoirs had displaced lakhs of tribals who were not rehabilitated. “They are leading a miserable life and I will voice their issues in the Parliament. The minerals available in tribal areas should be utilised for Adivasi development and I will work towards it,” she said.

She also said she would strive for all-round development of tribals to emulate her late father Gotteti Demudu who served as MLA from Chintapalli representing the CPI. Prof. Apparao said that Demudu was a role model for all politicians and was a selfless leader. When he fell ill, he could not admit himself in any corporate hospital due to poverty and died in the government King George Hospital while undergoing treatment, he recalled. He exuded confidence that Madhavi who won with a thumping majority of over 2.25 lakh votes would work hard to improve the lot of the tribals.