‘Aranya’ taught me the real life: Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati has worked tirelessly for two years for his ambitious project Aranya. The movie tells the true story of environmentalist and tribal farmer named Jadav Payeng who turned swathes of barren and unused land into forests by planting saplings for the past 40 years.

The environmentalist, who is also a Padma Shri awardee, had turned nearly 1,300 hectares of land into forest in north-east region in Assam. “I have been doing films for the last 10 years. I learnt many things from cinema but Aranya taught the real meaning of life. It took six months to prep for the character after I heard the script.

Only after joining the Thailand schedule, I came to know the soul of the role I should play in Aranya. I had to act without a co-actor in the movie. Without mobiles, out from the bustling noise of the world, I have figured out what I am and who I am. We are all part of the ecosystem. Director Prabhu Solomon helped me in this journey.

After going on to the sets, there will certainly have changes in the dialogue paper. But everything was resurrected in detail. But later, acting in Hindi was very tiring,” the actor shared.The movie is being shot simultaneously in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu languages and scheduled to release on April 2.

