Aravind should resign, says Bajireddy

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad MP, Aravind promised people to set up turmeric board and came to power, but he has failed in fulfilling his promise and an useless regional office of spices board will be set up in Nizamabad, said Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Goverdhan.

The BJP leader should resign from the post of MP for failing to set up of turmeric board as he had promised to the people, said Goverdhan.

On Friday Rural MLA Goverdhan held a press meet at his house in Nizamabad and said from last 30 years Aravind’s father D Srinivas had been deceiving Nizamabad’s people with his fake promises, now his son had started following his footsteps. He appealed to Nizamabad people to confront Aravind wherever he goes and demand for his resignation.

Goverdhan said TRS party MPs and MLAs submitted letters of four Chief Ministers to Prime Minister Modi in support of turmeric board. However, the Centre allocated only a spice board regional office, which was of no use, the MLA added.

He said BJP leaders were playing gimmicks in the Parliament, to gain political mileage. Nizamabad MP Aravind had been alleging that Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes were scams, he added.

“Modi has been saying that Andhra Pradesh bifurcation lacks clarity, to gain sympathy from people of Andhra Pradesh, which was not right. These comments reflect double standards of BJP leaders,” said Bajireddy Goverdhan.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter