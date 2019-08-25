Arbaz, Kartik shine in wrestling

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:20 pm

Hyderabad: Arbaz Khan from Vidhya Dayini College and A Kartik Yadav from Jagruthi Degree College clinched the 125 kg freestyle and 130 kg Greco-Roman titles respectively in the Osmania University inter-college wrestling championship at Lal Bahadur Stadium on Sunday. Anwar-ul-Uloom College won the freestyle and Greco-Roman overall titles.

Results: Freestyle: 79 kg: 1. G Prakash Singh (Anwar-ul-Uloom College), 2. R Gajanand Yadav (Pragathi Maha Vidyalaya College); 86 kg: 1. Omer Bamas (Anwar-ul-Uloom College), 2. C Akash (Aurora Degree College), 3. Adil Ahmed (Islamia Engineering College), P Purna Chander (Nizam College); 92 kg: 1. Md Dawood Khan (St Joseph’s Degree College), 2. Shoeb AliKhan (Anwar-ul-Uloom College); 97 kg: 1. Abdul Rahaman (Islamia Engineering College), 2. G Vinay Kumar (St Anthony’s College); 125 kg:

1. Arbaz Khan (Vidhya Dayini College), 2. Md Dayani (Anwar-ul-Uloom College).

Freestyle overall champions: 1. Anwar-ul-Uloom College, Mallepally, 2.Loards Institute of Engineering College, 3. Nava Chaitanya Degree College.

Greco-Roman: 77 kg: 1. G Narender (Holy Mary College), 2. G Santhosh Kumar (Siddartha Degree College), 3. Md Abdul Kalam (Anwar-ul-Uloom College), S Rajesh (Avanthi Degree College); 82 kg: 1. G Govind Raj (Anwar-ul-Uloom College), 2. P Vishal Goud (Pragathi MV College),3. E. Prem Sagar (Dr BR Ambedkar Degree College), A Pradeep (Sri Shakthi College); 87 kg: 1. P Sai Kumar (SP College), 2. Md Shanwaz (Anwar-ul-Uloom College); 97 kg: G Kiran Yadav (Avinash Degree College), 2. M Chetian Kumar (Badruka College); 130 kg: 1. A Kartik Yadav (Jagruthi Degree College), 2. M Sushanth Yadav (Badruka College), 3. J Rushikesh (Bhavan’s New Science College), B Abhimanyu Yadav (St Mary’s College).

Greco Roman overall champions: 1. Anwar-ul-Uloom College, Mallepally, 2. Badruka College, Kachiguda.

