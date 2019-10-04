Archana engaged to her long-time boyfriend

By | Published: 9:36 pm

Telugu actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Archana Sastry has been engaged to long-time boyfriend Jagadeesh, who is a vice-president in a reputed healthcare company. According to reports, the engagement was held at Hotel Radisson Blu in the city on Thursday. Her close friends within the industry circle, family and relatives attended the event.

Telugu Bigg Boss 1 winner Siva Balaji along with his wife Madhumitha, actors Sumanth and Navadeep were among those were present during the ceremony. Archana’s parents Sudhakar Sastry and Vijaya, Jagadeesh’s parents Bhaktavatsalam and Prathiba blessed the couple. Making her silver screen debut with the movie Tapana in 2004, Archana went on to impress Telugu fans as both character roles and as supporting actor in a series of Telugu movies.

Her performance as Lalitha in the movie Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana starring Trisha and Siddharth was said to be the highlight of her career. Later, movies like Khaleja, Yamadonga, Pournami, and Balupu have given her screen space to prove her talent. Archana has even changed her name to Veda for film offers. However, she retained her original name as her screen name. She last appeared in actor Saptagiri’s Vajra Kavacha Dhara Govinda.

During her stay in the house of Bigg Boss Season 1, Archana opened up and shared a few details about her love story and said ‘she is blessed to have such a friend with whom she would soon get hitched’. However, she did not disclose the name at that time.

