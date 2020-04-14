Architect Azmath Ali Khan no more

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Well known architect and architectural artist Professor S Mir Azmath Ali Khan passed away here early on Saturday night. He was 74.

Prof Khan is survived by his wife, three sons and three daughters.

An alumnus of All Saints High School, Prof Khan completed his graduation from Government College of Art and Architecture. He also specialised in Islamic and Telugu architecture. He was one of the founding members of Hyderabad Urban Development Authority (HUDA). He worked in various countries as a consulting architect and designed several palaces, commercial buildings, mosques and residential buildings.

Prof Khan’s son Azam Ali Khan told Telangana Today that around midnight, Khan had complained of uneasiness and collapsed in his house in Santosh Nagar here. He was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Prof Khan’s lineage goes back to Nawab Mir Akbar Ali Khan Sikandar Jah Bahadur, popularly known as Nizam III. He sketched historic monuments to create awareness on the importance of conserving heritage of the city, with his works being displayed at exhibitions across the globe, including Saudi Arabia, the UK and the US.

The Deccan Heritage Academy expressed grief at the demise of Prof Khan. Starting his ‘Save Heritage Mission’ with sketches of the historic Mecca Masjid, Charminar, Gun Park memorial and other unnoticed historic places of Hyderabad, Khan also was a passionate advocate of the cause of a separate Telangana, Academy chairman M Vedakumar said.

