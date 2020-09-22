Architectural marvels in erstwhile Warangal lie in neglect

Some of the ancient temples and architectural marvels were built by the Kakatiyas and are in a state of neglect in the district.

Warangal: Restoration and conservation of structures with heritage and cultural value is very vital to pass on the legacy of our ancestors to future generations. However, there seems to be official apathy to conserve these structures, including ancient temples, in erstwhile Warangal district. Some of these ancient temples and architectural marvels were built by the Kakatiyas and are in a state of neglect in the district.

Devuni Gutta, located on a hillock in the dense forest area near Kothur village of Mulugu district, is lying in utter negligence. An architectural marvel in the wild, walls of this temple were made of sculpted sand rock bricks and it is said to be the only one of its kind in India.

This construction method resembles the famous Angkor Wat Temple and is approximately 800 years old.

While the construction method of the Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia was one of the reasons for it to become a World Heritage Site, the Devuni Gutta temple which is 500 years older than Angkor Wat unfortunately is in shambles. Since it came to light in 2015, archaeologists from Germany, United States and Italy have visited this temple and published research paper in a reputed international journal. The entire temple tower or the ‘gopuram’ is balanced on just 2 cm of wood near the lintel which can collapse any moment. On the other hand, treasure hunters and marauders have recently dug up the area causing grave threat to the very foundation of the temple.

Speaking to Telangana Today, history and archaeology enthusiast Aravind Arya Pakide said he had been writing letters to the State and central governments appealing them to take steps to protect the temple at the earliest. “I have also written a letter to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to impress upon the State or Central governments to take up restoration works of the temple,” he added.

“Efforts are needed to be taken to prevent any further deterioration. In my opinion, actions are needed to be taken immediately. Maintenance of this monument should be handed over to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Dimensional mapping of the monument so as to facilitate future renovation and restoration works and proper research and documentation about the monument by the authorities of the State Archaeology Department or the ASI are needed,” he said.

Kakatiya era temples

Meanwhile, the Kakatiya era temples, located just 33 km away from Warangal city on National Highway 163 in Atmakur mandal of Warangal Rural district, which were believed to have been built during the 12th century AD by a general of the Kakatiyas, are also crying for attention.

Though the shrines were declared as ancient monuments and notified as protected structures under the State Archaeological and Remains Act 1960 by the Department of Archaeology and Museums, no efforts either to protect or renovate these ancient monuments were taken so far.

Similarly, the Jakaram, Nidigonda, and Ramanjapuram temples — which are under the purview of the Archaeology Department — were demolished 20 years ago but their re-construction has not been taken up so far. Moreover, the sculptural wealth in these temples is being looted.

Due to lack of security, the sculptures, pillars and other things are being stolen from the premises of the demolished temples. The archaeology officials are delaying taking up reconstruction works of the temples as the stolen things have to be re-sculpted. Meanwhile, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan recently urged the Union Ministry of Culture to carry out repair and restoration works to protect the Kakatiya-period Trikuta Temple at Mupparam village in Warangal Urban district. She wrote a letter to Minister of State Prahlad Singh Patel to instruct the ASI to inspect the site and coordinate with the State government to restore its splendour.

