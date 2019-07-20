Architectural splendour marks these temples

By | Published: 12:35 am 10:45 pm

For those embarking on a spiritual outing, Telangana has a host of destinations rich with sthala purana, architectural grandeur, most nestling in the lap of nature tucked away atop hills, deep in forest areas and alongside water bodies. Nizamabad, too, has on offer a blend of destinations for pilgrims with different ancient and enthralling temples.

Dichpally Ramalayam

Constructed in the 14th century, Dichpally Ramalayam is one of the oldest and most popular temples in Nizamabad. The temple, dedicated to Lord Rama, is believed to have been built by the Kakatiya rulers. Given the fine architecture that shaped the temple and craftsmanship that went into chiselling amazing carvings on temple walls and ceilings, and motifs of animals and gods and goddess, it is also often referred to as the Khajuraho of Nizamabad.

It is one of the finest examples of the ancient stone architecture and was built in white-and-black basalt stone and embellished with a series of carvings. It also has Khajuraho style structures engraved on each of its pillars, ceilings and door frames. Each year, during the monsoon season, the surrounding area of the temple is filled with water and assumes the look of an island.

The temple has 105 steps which a pilgrim has to climb in order to offer prayers to the deity. For the convenience of the elderly and those with special needs, the temple also has a pedestrian subway. The subway is also the common connecting link with Raghunanda Temple. Each carving on the walls inside and outside of the temple stands as a strong reminder of the Kakatiya glory.

Located 160 km from Hyderabad and 20 km from Nizamabad, the Ramalayam is easily accessible by road. Tourists can avail the hotels and dining facilities available in Nizamabad town.

Neelakanteshwara Swamy Temple

This ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is a wonderful example of Jain architecture. The temple attracts a large number of devotees from different corners of the State.

Constructed for Jains, the temple has a lot of resemblance with the North Indian architectural style. The festival of Ratha Sapthami is an annual event which falls in the month of January/February and celebrated on a grand scale with pomp and gaiety.

This shrine is located on a beautiful hillock. The deity Lord Shiva has gained the name of Neelakanteshwara due to the presence of blue throat. The temple is essentially a religious site and families can enjoy a visit to the shrine which is open from dawn to dusk and offer a serene atmosphere to the devotees.

Around 170 km from Hyderabad and 3 km from Nizamabad, Neelakanteshwara Swamy Temple is accessible by road. Tourists can avail of the hotels and accommodation facilities available in Nizamabad town.

Quilla Temple

Spread over hundreds of acres of land, Nizamabad’s Quilla has an old jail, temples, fountains, a meditation hall and a kalyana mandapam all within its premises. This Quilla, or the fort, is believed to have been built in the 10th century by the Rashtrakuta rulers.

Ram temple, which is also called the Quilla Raghunathalayam is very huge and magnificent. Visitors can observe the entrance of the temple being very similar to the entrance of the Quilla. The fort also has spacious halls that are spread over approximately 3,900 sft.

According to legends, this is the place where the great saint Maharshi Raghunatha Swamy sat down for tapasya. There is a meditation hall where Raghunatha spent years meditating to attain salvation. The meditation hall has a unique system of ventilation which is the reason that the hall is always cool.

Sarangapur Hanuman Temple

Travelling a distance of about 8 km from Nizamabad, you will reach Sarangapur village and the Hanuman temple there. The foundation stone of this shrine is believed to have been laid by saint Samarth Ramadas, who was the guru of the great Indian leader Chhatrapati Shivaji.

The department of tourism has developed Sarangapur region and facilitate tourists with many modern amenities, hotels and refreshment parks being a few among them. The ancient temple of Lord Hanuman is situated on a serene hillock. A few developmental projects are still being carried out, including a park being constructed over 10 acres of land.

Sarangapur Temple is at a distance of nearly 8 km from Nizamabad town and 180 km from Hyderabad and is easily accessible by road. Tourists can avail the hotels and accommodation facilities available in Nizamabad town.

Sree Kalabhairava Swamy Temple

Kala Bhairava shrine is situated in Ramareddy village in Nizamabad. It is believed that those suffering from family troubles, incurable physical ailments, those haunted by the evil spirits and troubled by the ‘tantrik prayogas’ get relieved of their troubles on their visit to the temple.

For most pilgrims, the lake at the shrine is a major attraction as it offers water in all seasons and is believed to have never dried up. This still remains a mystery unsolved. The devotees attribute this to the divine powers of Kalabhairava.

Temple Timings

Dichpally Ramalayam 6 am – 12 pm & 5 pm – 8 pm

Neelakanteshwar Swamy 6 am to 7:30 pm

Quilla Raghunathalayam 6 am to 8 pm

Sarangapur Hanuman 6 am to 7:30 pm

Sree Kalabhairava Swamy 5 am to 8 pm

