Are blue holes safe for divers?

A properly trained diver can get through the hole and admire the splendor inside.

By | Published: 7:09 pm

In 2018, a crew from Aquatica Submarines ventured to the bottom of the blue hole of Belize with a mission to create a 3D map of the Great Blue Hole. Along the way, they came across some common and rare sights. At the beginning of the expedition, the crew found corals, turtles, and reef sharks. As they moved deeper, life began to vanish. The area was entirely lifeless as the explorers moved beyond 90 meters of depth. All they found down there was toxic hydrogen sulfide covering the entire width of the hole.

The condition inside was also anoxic — barren of both oxygen and life. Conch shells and hermit crabs had been found during archeological research, but they are believed to have been trapped down there and suffocated to death.

As they moved further beyond 120 meters, the researchers came across something that was not expected. Stalactites were found, which gave some clues to the hole’s past. These are a type of formation that hang from the ceilings of caves as water drips. Also, stalactites form most effectively on land, with water dripping down the stone. Hence, their presence in the Great Blue Hole was strong evidence that these holes had been formed on land in the prolific era of the earth, and were later submerged at the end of the ice age.

Blue holes that extend beneath the sea provide fascinating diving opportunities and are ideal for archeological research.

The blue holes near the Bahamas have provided a great place for fossil discovery. Several extinct animals, archeological artifacts and human remains have been found near the Bahamas.

Almost all blue holes around the world, including the holes in Egypt and Belize, are popular dive sites. They are also a point of attraction to adventure seekers. However, don’t underestimate the danger that blue holes pose. The blue hole in Dahab, in the Red Sea, is possibly the most deadly site. There is no official count, but it is said that around 130 divers have lost their lives in the Dahab blue hole over the past 12 years.

One major reason for this deadly dive is the notoriety of the site, which attracts adventure-seekers and presents a tempting challenge. Accessibility of the site is another such reason. In most places, blue holes are located right off the shore. Also, the warm, clear, and temperate water of blue holes make these dives look more benign.

A properly trained diver can get through the hole and admire the splendor inside. The bottom of most blue holes lies about 100+ meters.

In the blue hole of Dahab, at a depth of about 56 meters, there is an archway that leads to open water. This is the arch that most of the divers are interested in.

With good buoyancy skills and preparation, one can experience the adventure inside, but there are a few problems that lead to people injuring themselves when they plan the dive. One such problem is nitrogen narcosis. As one goes deeper and deeper into the hole, nitrogen narcosis will eventually take hold. It commonly impairs one’s ability to think clearly and things can go horribly awry. To divers, it may feel like they are in normally compressed air, when they have already entered a toxic oxygen state at 56 meters. In other words, a blue hole isn’t dangerous, so long as one dives with proper guidance and planning.

Apart from being a popular dive site and a site for archeological research, blue holes have also been identified as hotspots for microbial life. The microbes found here appear to feed on hydrogen sulfide, which is toxic to other lifeforms. Along with several other blue holes in the world, one of the blue holes in the Bahamas is known to have a mat of microbes completely covering the walls.

No submarines can be sent down, so one must physically get into the blue hole to completely discover what is down there. Obviously, that can be extremely dangerous. Proper training and certification are necessary to carry out research in a blue hole, which may be why these underwater caves are one of the least understood ecosystems on the planet!

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .