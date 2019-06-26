Are you a house husband?

By | Published: 8:05 pm

Not many can escape a frown on their face upon hearing a ‘yes’ to this question but at the end of the day, it’s your choice of being a homemaker that matters the most. The trend of ‘house husbands’ seems to have gained acceptance among couples who feel such a setup can actually work well without hiccups. But, as you are aware, housekeeping is not as simple as it sounds. Hence, a guideline for you to make your job easy. Read on…

Discuss expectations

Talking about realistic expectations and how to meet them as best as you can is really important. Sit down and talk it over. What are the things that need to be done to keep up with at home? What are the responsibilities in the house? If you are primarily responsible for keeping the house clean, others may take the responsibility for putting dirty laundry in the hamper, emptying the trash, etc.

Take responsibility

Remember, you are now the homemaker of your family. And being one means, it is your responsibility to make things happen.

Pay attention

It is important to pay attention to minor things. Remember family birthdays, wedding anniversaries, etc. — basically, keep track of the things that cheer up your partner and your kids individually.

Don’t forget errands

Do not forget the important errands. They can keep on piling up and will take up mass amounts of time on weekends or family time. So, pick up the dry cleaning when it is ready, go to the market when you know something is needed. Just make sure that the tasks are done.

Stay happy

Remember, anger spreads fast. Happiness is an effective tool around your household, and will provide peace in your home. So, stay happy!