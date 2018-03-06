Are you aware of these facts?

By | Published: 11:16 pm 11:17 pm

Tiny wonders

Hobbits are real?

Some studies claim that these ‘hobbit people’ were simply short Homo sapiens

With the discovery of the remains on the Indonesian Island of Flores in 2003, it has been confirmed that there were ‘hobbit people’ on this island 18,000 years ago. Apparently, fully grown adults on this island were only about three feet tall. Studies show that they were likely to be the result of insular dwarfism, where species trapped on an island shrink in size. Another interesting fact is that this was the island which was also once inhabited by miniature

elephants.

— Dheeraja Manvi

Wistful mind

Kinds of nostalgia

Retrospection is something we all do, intentionally or unintentionally

Life in itself is an amusing phenomenon. While we are clueless as to what the future holds for us, we also retrospect the past, the present being a link between the two.

No matter how good or bad, our pasts have the capacity to entice us and that is why we often indulge in nostalgia. But did you also know that there are two kinds of nostalgia?

According to psychologists, restorative nostalgia is when you feel things were better back then and long for it, while reflective nostalgia is when you feel things were better back then, but also accept it as past and move on.

— Keerthana B

Random faces

Guess the right name

Stereotypes are associated with names and people

People usually guess the names of strangers by just looking at their faces. This takes some people by surprise, but studies have proved that when a random face and list of people are given, people usually guess the right names.

The scientists say that this is possible because subconsciously, stereotypes are associated with names and people. So, when people see strangers, they guess the names based on their understanding. People tend to change their appearances to fit the stereotype of their name.

— Jaya Vellampalli

Amazing facts

Do dogs like music?

Your canine companions will thank you for making them listen to classical, reggae and soft rock genres

Do dogs like music? Hell yes! It’s not just a source of entertainment, but also helps them to stay calm and relax. Studies have shown that dogs like to listen to classical, reggae and soft rock.

On the other hand, heavy metal music is said to agitate dogs more. In fact, they like any kind of music other than heavy metal. Anything that’s soothing, they are up for it. So, if you want to make your pet happy — turn on the music.

— T Takuangla Jamir