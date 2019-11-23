Area hospitals in for massive upgrade in Telangana

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government will soon launch massive works to upgrade nine Area hospitals to District hospitals in the State. For this, health authorities secured financial support to the tune of Rs 214 crore from the Centre.

The district headquarters where the new healthcare facilities will come up in the next 24 months include Gadwal, Mahabubabad, Narayanpet, Nirmal, Asifabad, Narsampet, Bhupalpally, Sircilla and Mulugu, which was earlier part of Warangal district.

“We managed to get financial support from the Health Ministry for this project. After the formation of the new districts, it was imperative for us to have new hospitals in the district headquarters,” State Health Minister E Rajender said.

Upgrading Areas Hospitals to District Hospitals will include developing new infrastructure such as buildings, procuring high-end medical equipment, adding more beds, increasing manpower and starting an entire range of additional medical departments.

Apart from the Rs 214 crore, the Centre also agreed to release an additional Rs 80 crore to other projects being taken up in the sector. “Telangana has been the best Indian State in utilising funds available under the National Health Mission (NHM). That’s why the Centre decided to provide TS with another Rs 80 crore for development activities,” Rajender said.

MCH centre at Gandhi Hospital

The Telangana government also decided to give the green signal for a slew of other initiatives aimed at developing infrastructure in State-run healthcare institutions. In the months to come, the much-delayed 200-bed Mother and Child Health facility on the Gandhi Hospital campus, with a cost of Rs 30 crore, will be launched.

“We are seeing a large number of burns cases being referred to Hyderabad for treatment. That’s why, we want to start a few burns wards in the districts,” Rajender said. The authorities decided to set up exclusive burns wards in the District hospitals of Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Gajwel with a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Etela scotches rumours

Hyderabad: Health Minister Etela Rajender scotched suggestions and speculations in a section of media that he was leaving TRS and was thinking of joining BJP. The Minister on Friday refused to respond or comment on media speculations. “I would not like to comment on such baseless rumours. Those who want to spread such lies can continue to do so,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.