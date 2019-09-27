Area of cultivation increase due to ample rains: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 6:47 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Friday said the extent of area under cultivation had increased significantly in Kharif season due to the ample rains in the State.

Niranjan Reddy was speaking to the media after a visit to the Yadadri Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple (Balalayam). He also inspected the main temple development works at the Yadadri hill shrine.

He said farmers were happy in the State with ample rains and availability of water in projects and reservoirs, and hence the increase in area of cultivation. The State government, he said, was executing irrigation projects with the same sanctity shown on the development of Yadadri.

Stating that the development of Yadadri would be a historic milestone in the history of the State, the Minister exuded confidence that Yadadri would emerge as one of the top Hindu pilgrim places in the country. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took up development of Yadadri as a prestigious project, he said.

Stating that the Chief Minister was also working on construction of irrigation projects with the same spirit, he said that Yadadri-Bhongir district was denied irrigation facility in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Farmers of the district would get irrigation facility through Gandamalla and Basvapuram reservoirs besides getting Godavari waters for other purposes, he said.

