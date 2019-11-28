Areca Legend best bet for Bengaluru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:35 pm 11:36 pm

Bengaluru: Areca Legend, from the stables of Prasanna Kumar and to be ridden by Imran Chisty, looks good among six contenders in the Bangalore Turf Club Trophy (Grade III) 1200 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 15 p.m.

Selections:

1. Estella 1, Premier Premises 2, Simone 3

2. Rorito 1, Ozark 2, Chantelle 3

3. Roman Senator 1, Alexandre Dumas 2, Cuban Pete 3

4. Mega Ikon 1, Wings Of Desire 2, Constantinople 3

5. Areca Legend 1, Lady Legend 2, Diamond Rays 3

6. Aeisir 1, Air Command 2, Into The Spotlight 3

7. Angelino 1, Multifaceted 2, Spanish Beauty 3

Day’s Best: Areca Legend.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.