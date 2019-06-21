Areca Legend may repeat in Bengaluru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:12 am 6:18 pm

Bengaluru: The Prasanna Kumar-trained Areca Legend, who maintains form, may repeat in the Stewards Cup 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 and above, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Silent Guardian 1, Legendary Princess 2, Blackhawk 3

2. Smile Of Joy 1, Scarlet Princess 2, String Of Pearls 3

3. Sir Supremo 1, Knight Templar 2, Tenno Sho 3

4. Into The Groove 1, Agni 2, Blazer 3

5. Areca Legend 1, Spiritous 2, Louisiana 3

6. Cosmos 1, Foi Et Amour 2, Charmed Life 3

7. Musterion 1, Chantelle 2, Speedster 3

Day’s Best: Silent Guardian.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

