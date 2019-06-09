Arena Animation launches new centre in Mehdipatnam

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Hyderabad: Arena Animation which is powered by Aptech, country’s premier educator in high-end 3D animation and visual effects, on Sunday announced the launch of its 6th centre in the city at Mehdipatnam.

The new franchise is in partnership with Rotomaker VFX company, according to a press release.

To cater the growing need of skilled human resources in the industry, Arena Mehdipatnam has included various flagship courses that cover advanced concepts in animation, visual effects, gaming and multimedia, it said.

Some of the career courses include AD3D Edge, ADMD, VFX Plus, Max Pro and Maya Pro and also next-gen training programmes in Trinity 3D, filmmaking and gaming courses in art, design and development.

The animation sector in India has been growing at a steady pace over the past few years and reached Rs 17 billion in 2017 registering a growth of 13 per cent over 2016, the release said.