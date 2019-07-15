Arguments for mandatory heritage panels not convincing: Telangana High Court

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akhter, on Monday heard arguments in the batch petitions filed against the demolition of Erram Manzil. Ramakant Reddy, counsel for a set of petitioners, argued that the requirements for constituting Heritage Conservation Committees, laid down in the Telangana Heritage Act, 2017, were intended to be mandatory, and relied upon Apex Court verdicts that held that the word “may”, in certain legislations, could be interpreted to have a mandatory import.

The Chief Justice, speaking for the bench, observed that the judgements cited by Ramakant Reddy dealt with legislations of a different character, and remarked that the arguments advanced were not convincing enough. Niroop Reddy, appearing on behalf of Hyderabad Zindabad, an NGO, challenged the constitutionality of the Heritage Act. He explained that nowhere does the Constitution of India mention the word ‘heritage’, except once, in the part listing the Fundamental Duties of the Citizens, where the word is used in a very broad and general sense. Instead, the Constitution mentions ‘monuments’, which the Heritage Act does not define at all.

He pointed to a previous legislation from the pre-bifurcation period that gave the power to protect heritage structures to the local municipal body, which in this case was GHMC. The Chief Justice then addressed the Additional Advocate General, Ramachandra Rao, and said that if the arguments put forward by Niroop Reddy were true, then as per the State laws, there were two bodies authorized to protect and preserve heritage monuments, the GHMC and the HMDA, which was given the above-mentioned power under the Zoning Regulations of 2013.

The Additional Advocate General was directed to resolve this complicated web of legislations. Adding to the complications, Niroop Reddy then submitted that the Urban Arts Commission created under the Urban Areas Development Act, 1975, had more power and authority than the Heritage Conservation Committees, and was the competent authority to preserve the heritage structures in the city. The arguments will resume on Tuesday.

Hearing in PIL by Heera Group victims adjourned

The same bench adjourned a Public Interest Litigation filed by the Heera Group Victims Association for not ordering a CBI enquiry into the scam, involving a huge amount of Rs 50,000 crore of public money, allegedly committed by the Heera Group of companies. The report submitted before the bench regarding the FIRs filed in connection with the matters, some of them dating back to 2012, was missing in details, and the Chief Justice remarked that the investigation in this matter so far has been lackadaisical, and asked A. Sanjeev Kumar, Special Government Pleader, to show the bench why a CBI enquiry should not be ordered in the case. The State sought a week’s time to file an additional counter, and the matter was adjourned accordingly.

TSRTC depot manager’s appeal: Matter adjourned

The same bench adjourned an appeal filed by the depot manager of the Hakimpet branch of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), against an order of the court. The court had earlier reinstated K. Keshavulu to the job of a driver, from which he had been fired for causing an accident. Earlier the Labour Court came to a conclusion that the charges against the driver were not fully proved, and reinstated Keshavulu to a lower post, and without back wages and attendant benefits. The High Court, in August last modified the Labour Court’s decision to the effect that Keshavulu would now be returned to the position of a driver. The standing counsel for the RTC, N. Vasudeva Reddy, argued that the order of the High Court amounted to giving further benefits to the driver, and such benefits could not be granted as it was beyond the court’s jurisdiction to do so. The Chief Justice, speaking for the bench, remarked that the arguments made were not fully convincing, and gave the RTC two weeks’ time to show that the challenged order of the court was not within its power to make and accordingly adjourned the matter.